CitiusTech Achieves Advanced Specialization for Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure

PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Kubernetes–CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, services and platforms, announced today that it has earned the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization. This achievement demonstrates that CitiusTech has a well-structured approach to Microsoft’s Azure Kubernetes solutions and has met program requirements, including proven expertise in deploying and managing customers in the cloud using containers and managing hosted Kubernetes environments in Microsoft Azure.

“As a globally recognized Microsoft Partner with Gold competency across multiple technology categories, achieving advanced specialization in Azure Kubernetes demonstrates to our customers our commitment to bringing the most efficient and secure cloud-native environment,” says Manish Sharma, Sr. Vice President & Head of Partnerships, CitiusTech.

CitiusTech has strong experience in building enterprise healthcare applications using diverse Microsoft technologies with numerous Azure service competencies, HDInsight, Azure Data Factory, Azure SQL, Azure SQL DWH, Azure AD, App services, and now advanced specialization in Azure Kubernetes.

“Healthcare organizations need enterprise-grade cloud experiences that ensure reliability and security for their workloads with agility and efficiency to meet business objectives. This advanced specialization highlights the value our teams can provide to drive cost-savings at scale for the cloud-native journey,” says Farooq Mulla, Vice President & Head of Digital Engineering, CitiusTech

Learn more about CitiusTech’s Azure Cloud Practice.

About CitiusTech

CitiusTech (www.citiustech.com) is a leading healthcare technology company focused on accelerating healthcare convergence, digital innovation, and business transformation, supporting 130+ provider, payer, medical technology, and life science organizations to reinvent themselves and deliver better outcomes, accelerate growth, and offer efficient services that make a meaningful impact on patient lives.

With over 6,500 healthcare and technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers digital transformation through next-generation technologies, solutions, and accelerators. Strategic strengths include healthcare interoperability and data management, quality performance analytics, value-based care, omnichannel member experience, connected health, virtual care delivery, real-world data solutions, clinical development, personalized medicine, and population health management.

Through two subsidiaries, FluidEdge Consulting (www.fluidedgeconsulting.com) and SDLC Partners (www.sdlcpartners.com), CitiusTech provides proven expertise in healthcare strategic consulting, digital-first experiences, and payer technologies. Together with CitiusTech’s recognized technology prowess, the firm leverages these synergies to deliver cutting-edge solutions throughout the U.S.

Contacts

For CitiusTech – Priyal Shah



Lead, Corporate Communications



priyal.shah@citiustech.com