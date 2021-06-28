Home Business Wire Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for Tremor International Ltd’s ADR Programme
Business Wire

Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for Tremor International Ltd’s ADR Programme

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Tremor International Ltd (“Tremor”), a global leader in advertising technologies, to act as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) programme.

Tremor’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “[TRMR]”. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares of the company.

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi said: “We look forward to supporting Tremor’s ADR programme through the expertise of our Investor Relations Advisory team and the breadth of our global equity distribution network.”

For more information on Citi’s Depositary Receipt Services, please visit www.citi.com/dr

About Tremor International

Tremor International is a global leader in all-screen video and connected TV (CTV) advertising technologies, with a leading-edge end-to-end platform comprised of a DSP (demand-side platform), DMP (data management platform) and SSP (supply-side platform). Tremor’s mission is to provide an automated marketplace for advertisers and publishers that leverages advanced data-driven technology to deliver impactful brand stories for audiences across the globe.

Additional information may be found at: www.tremorinternational.com

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

Contacts

Citi Media Contact:

Shani Halstead

+44 (0) 20 7508 2352

shani.halstead@citi.com

Tremor Media & Investor Contacts:
Investor Enquiries

Email: ir@tremorinternational.com

Media Enquiries

Jeremy Garcia / Antonia Pollock

Vigo Consulting

Tel: +44 20 7390 0230

Email: tremor@vigoconsulting.com

Articoli correlati

Inspur Releases Liquid Cooled AI Server With NVIDIA A100 GPUs at ISC High Performance Digital 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
NF5488LA5, boasting high-efficiency liquid-cooling, ranks No.1 in 11 of the 16 tests in the closed data center division of...
Continua a leggere

Charles Taylor Appoints John Pickersgill as Group Chief Commercial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Insurance industry veteran to drive client engagement and growth in newly-created role LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles Taylor, the leading provider of services...
Continua a leggere

A Year of Lockdown Sees a Surge in Mobile Malware Targeting Banking, Billing and COVID-19 Vaccines

Business Wire Business Wire -
McAfee’s latest Mobile Threat Report finds hackers capitalising on the pandemic to target unsuspecting consumers  News Highlights: McAfee’s new Mobile Threat...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: Axiata e Mavenir eseguono la prima implementazione di Open vRAN commerciale live con...

Business Wire