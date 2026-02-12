CI&T Sharpens Its Marketing Edge with New SVP Appointment

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a global technology transformation specialist, has appointed agency heavyweight Sarah Painter as Senior Vice President for EMEA.

Painter will lead CI&T’s marketing strategy across the region to strengthen the company’s presence in the UK and EMEA. Her work will focus on translating CI&T’s 30-year expertise in AI and software engineering into clear value for clients, supporting commercial growth.

Painter joins CI&T from her role as SVP, UKI Head of Marketing and Communications at dentsu, where she spent 13 years in senior leadership roles across brand, communications, and go-to-market strategy for large, multi-disciplinary organisations. Painter also previously held leadership roles at Merkle, where she built and led the UK SEO practice and later ran the UK Customer Experience division.

“We have a strong global brand and growing momentum in the region, and Sarah’s role is to help that resonate more clearly in the UK,” said Nick Curran, Chief Growth Officer, EMEA at CI&T. “Her background across performance marketing and agency leadership is exactly what we need to continue building our regional presence. She knows how to take a strong team and give it the focus and tools to deliver greater commercial impact.”

Commenting on her appointment, Painter said: “CI&T has a clear point of view on how organisations use technology to drive meaningful change, and there’s a fantastic opportunity to sharpen how that story is told in EMEA. My priority isn’t just ‘brand awareness’; it’s about showing businesses exactly how our AI platform and strategy teams solve their specific challenges.”

This appointment reflects CI&T’s continued investment in the UK market to support its rapid growth. Painter joins a strengthened regional leadership team, following the recent appointments of Melissa Smith Machado as Chief Strategy Officer and Alex Cross as Chief Technology Officer.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global technology transformation specialist for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. CI&T has a 30-year track record of helping clients navigate change to deliver accelerated business impact, with deep expertise across AI, strategy, customer experience, software development, cloud services, data, and more. CI&T’s proprietary AI platform, CI&T FLOW, boosts team productivity, ensuring fast, efficient, and scalable delivery of world-class solutions. CI&T operates globally, supported by over 8,000 professionals across 10 countries.

