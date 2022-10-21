CI&T Is One of the Best Companies To Work For in Brazil

CI&T ranked 4th in the large companies category in the GPTW Brazil 2022 and the first among tech service companies

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a global digital specialist, has been awarded the Great Place To Work (GPTW) Brazil 2022 certification. In this edition, the company increased one position compared to the previous year, achieving 4th place in the ranking of large companies (from 1,000 to 9,999 employees). This is the best position occupied by CI&T, which has been awarded the GPTW certification for 16 consecutive years.

“For us, it is a great honor to receive this certification. It is the result of hard teamwork that prioritizes people above all. Every year, we seek to improve even further, and reaching 4th place this year indicates that our efforts to build a better corporate environment have been flourishing,” commented Cesar Gon, founder and CEO of CI&T.

The recognition of CI&T also reached other continents. The company, which is present in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, also received GPTW certifications in the United States, Canada, Colombia, UK, Portugal, Japan and Australia.

Great Place To Work is a global consultancy that supports organizations in achieving better results through a culture of trust, high performance and innovation.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 27-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience, and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,700 professionals.

