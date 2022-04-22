Home Business Wire CI&T Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
Business Wire

CI&T Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

di Business Wire

CAMPINAS, Brazil–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT), announces that it has filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The report is available on the SEC’s website, at http://www.sec.gov, and on CI&T’s website, at https://investors.ciandt.com/ (under Financials > SEC Filings).

Click here to access the PDF version.

Shareholders may receive a hard copy of CI&T’s complete audited financial statements free of charge by upon request to CI&T’s Investor Relations office at investors@ciandt.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Eduardo Galvão

investors@ciandt.com

Media Relations Contact:
Zella Panossian

ciandt@illumepr.com

Articoli correlati

Nintendo News: Enter the Splatlands When Splatoon 3 Surfaces on Sept. 9

Business Wire Business Wire -
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#splatoon3--Across Splatsville and the sun-scorched Splatlands desert of the Splatoon 3 game, you’ll engage in ink-soaked battles...
Continua a leggere

LendingPoint Names Ryan Scully as New Chief Marketing Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
With 20+ years of experience across Discover and Liberty Lending, Scully brings key marketing expertise to LendingPoint ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LendingPoint, the...
Continua a leggere

Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research Celebrates 50 Years

Business Wire Business Wire -
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research® (CIBMTR®)....
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Nintendo News: Enter the Splatlands When Splatoon 3 Surfaces on Sept. 9

Business Wire