CI&T Completes the Acquisition of NTERSOL

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a global digital specialist, announces today, as a complement to the market announcement of October 14th, 2022, the completion of the acquisition of NTERSOL Consulting LLC (“NTERSOL”), a U.S. based digital transformation provider.

With this acquisition, CI&T will further expand its financial services expertise and capabilities in North America to meet the growing demands of existing and new clients, continuing to offer world-class digital transformation and digital efficiency capabilities at speed and scale.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, NTERSOL’s core industry expertise lies within the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) verticals, helping companies rethink and reshape their operations for the digital age. NTERSOL will add more than 170 U.S.-based digital specialists, including an executive roster of seasoned veterans, highly skilled entrepreneurs, and talented digital practitioners.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 27-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,700 professionals.

About NTERSOL

NTERSOL provides digital transformation solutions to banks, lenders, and financial institutions. With a team of more than 170 industry experts and technology veterans, NTERSOL is uniquely positioned to help clients improve their customer experiences, combat inefficiencies, and drive revenue through custom software solutions.

Cautionary statement on forward-looking statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to: expectations relating to revenues and other financial or business metrics; statements regarding relationships with clients; and any other statements of expectation or belief. The words “believe,” “will,” “may,” “may have,” “would,” “estimate,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “expects,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “forecasts” and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and industry; the effects of competition on our business; uncertainty regarding the demand for and market utilization of our services; the ability to maintain or acquire new client relationships; general business and economic conditions; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; and our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy and strategic plans. Additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties are contained in the “Risk Factors” section of CI&T’s registration statement on Form F-1. Additional information will be made available in our annual reports on Form 20-F, and other filings and reports that CI&T may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, CI&T assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Eduardo Galvão



investors@ciandt.com

Media Relations Contact

Zella Panossian



ciandt@illumepr.com