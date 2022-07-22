CI&T Announces Date for the Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CI&T (NYSE: CINT, “Company”), a global digital native specialist, and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services to the world’s leading brands, announces today that it will report its second quarter of 2022 financial results after the market close on August 17, 2022.

CI&T’s senior management team will host a video conference call to discuss the financial and operating results on August 18 at 08:00 a.m. EDT / 09:00 a.m. BRT.

The video conference call can be accessed at the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.ciandt.com or through the following link:

https://youtu.be/bO6R_oXKC3Q

About CI&T

CI&T is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, we bring a 27-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,400 professionals in strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency.

