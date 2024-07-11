“Cisco pyATS: Network Test and Automation Solution” Co-authored by BlueAlly’s Dan Wade and Seasoned Industry Expert, John Capobianco, Now Available for Early Release

Groundbreaking Book on Test and Network Automation Redefines Industry Standards with AI-Driven Enhancements

CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BlueAlly, a leading IT services and solutions provider, proudly announces the release of the new book, “Cisco pyATS: Network Test and Automation Solution: Data-driven and Reusable Testing for Modern Networks.” Published by Cisco Press, this pivotal work is co-authored by BlueAlly’s practice lead for network and infrastructure automation, Dan Wade, and renowned industry expert John Capobianco, who both infuse the book with their practical experience and in-depth technical insights—making it a critical resource for IT professionals.









The publication explores the innovative concept of Python Automation and Testing System or pyATS architecture, a framework for network and test automation that leverages Python scripting to automate various aspects of network operations and testing procedures. From streamlining configuration management to accelerating troubleshooting, pyATS empowers network engineers to reclaim valuable time and focus on strategic initiatives.

The text’s ideas evolved from an internal Cisco product into a highly adaptable, vendor-agnostic public framework expected to revolutionize network testing across diverse IT environments.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovation in Network Automation: The book highlights the latest techniques for automating network tests, showcasing the latest developments in the field.

The book highlights the latest techniques for automating network tests, showcasing the latest developments in the field. Practical Applications: It provides strategies for integrating pyATS with popular automation tools and CI/CD pipelines, offering real-world applications.

It provides strategies for integrating pyATS with popular automation tools and CI/CD pipelines, offering real-world applications. Comprehensive Guidance: The authors deliver in-depth insights into leveraging pyATS to improve network reliability and efficiency, ensuring readers can maximize the framework’s potential.

The authors deliver in-depth insights into leveraging pyATS to improve network reliability and efficiency, ensuring readers can maximize the framework’s potential. Seamless Integration: The framework supports the configuration of devices, data extraction and features that facilitate rapid deployment and ease of use.

The framework supports the configuration of devices, data extraction and features that facilitate rapid deployment and ease of use. Vendor-Agnostic Flexibility: While it integrates well with Cisco networks, pyATS also supports other vendors, making it an all-encompassing solution for network automation.

“John and Dan’s combined expertise offers invaluable insights and practical applications that will undoubtedly help to shape the future of network automation,” said Brett Bartow, director of IT Professional product management at Cisco Press. “In an era where digital transformation and network agility are paramount, this book is designed to transcend mere technical documentation and instead become a compass, guiding professionals toward a future where network automation isn’t just a buzzword but a strategic imperative. We can’t wait to see how it’s applied by technology experts across the industry.”

Readers ranging from seasoned network engineers to curious newcomers will find that this “batteries included” approach to automating testing and enhancing network automation capabilities with AI will redefine their approach to building and managing networks. For instance, during a large-scale network migration, engineers can rely on pyATS to automate pre-migration testing, ensuring seamless transitions and significantly reducing downtime during upgrades. Similarly, when deploying critical security updates across geographically dispersed offices, engineers use automated test scripts created with pyATS to validate configurations, check for vulnerabilities and ensure compliance—resulting in the seamless deployment of updates, minimizing risk and reducing vulnerability windows.

“BlueAlly is proud to see our very own Dan Wade co-author such a trailblazing resource for the IT community,” adds George Barkley, chief executive officer at BlueAlly. “Dan’s profound expertise and forward-thinking insights exemplify the high-level talent and visionary strategies that BlueAlly is known for. We congratulate his remarkable achievement in representing cutting-edge advancements in network automation.”

The book is now available for early release on Cisco Press and Amazon, with an eBook version to follow, providing flexible options for readers.

About BlueAlly: BlueAlly, a leading national IT service and solution provider headquartered in Cary, NC, is committed to leveraging state-of-the-art technology to enhance client business outcomes. With over 450 skilled professionals, 2,000+ certifications, 10,000+ satisfied clients and a nationwide presence, BlueAlly excels in helping clients conquer complexity by turning technical challenges into strategic business opportunities. Established in 2013, the company has grown both organically and through the acquisition of established technology brands—diversifying its services and expanding its go-to-market reach. Providing clarity for clients in the disciplines of security, compliance, data center, cloud, application development and modernization, workforce collaboration, DevOps, automation and advanced networking, BlueAlly provides premium services to diverse industries including government, education, healthcare, finance and more. To learn more, please visit blueally.com.

About Cisco Press: Cisco Press is Cisco’s authorized publisher of books on networking technologies, Cisco certification self-study and Cisco Networking Academy materials. Leading authorities from Cisco and other industry innovators write and contribute to the various titles and series that make up the Cisco Press product family. Cisco Press books and study materials cover a wide range of networking and Cisco certification topics for all user levels. To learn more, visit www.ciscopress.com.

