Cirrus Logic to Present at Barclays TMT Conference

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer John Forsyth and Chief Financial Officer Venk Nathamuni will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco, California on December 8, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. PST.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website.

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other company or product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Chelsea Heffernan

Vice President, Investor Relations

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

(512) 851-4125

Investor@cirrus.com

 

