Cirrus Logic to Announce Q4 Results May 3

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cirrus Logic Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that the company will post its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 financial results and business outlook on the investor relations area of its website on Tuesday, May 3, at approximately 4 p.m. EDT.

Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A webcast session at 5 p.m. EDT that same day to answer questions related to its financial results and business outlook. Shareholders who would like to submit a question to be addressed during the call are requested to email investor@cirrus.com.

A replay of the Q&A session will be available on the website listed above beginning approximately two hours following the completion of the call or by dialing (416) 621-4642 or toll-free at (800) 585-8367 (Access Code: 8385942).

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.

Investor Contact:
Thurman K. Case

Chief Financial Officer

(512) 851-4125

Investor@cirrus.com

