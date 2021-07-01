Home Business Wire Cirrus Logic to Announce Q1 Results July 28
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that the company will post its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results and business outlook on the investor relations area of its website on Wednesday, July 28, at approximately 4 p.m. EDT.

Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A webcast session at 5 p.m. EDT that same day to answer questions related to its financial results and business outlook. Shareholders who would like to submit a question to be addressed during the call are requested to email investor@cirrus.com.

A replay of the Q&A session will be available on the website listed above beginning approximately two hours following the completion of the call or by dialing (416) 621-4642 or toll-free at (800) 585-8367 (Access Code: 9238026).

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.

Cirrus Logic and Cirrus are trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Thurman K. Case

Chief Financial Officer

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

(512) 851-4125

Investor@cirrus.com

