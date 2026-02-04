Cirrus Logic Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Revenue of $580.6 Million

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) posted on its website at investor.cirrus.com the quarterly Shareholder Letter that contains the complete financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended December 27, 2025, as well as the company’s current business outlook.

“Cirrus Logic delivered revenue above the high end of our guidance range for the December quarter driven by stronger-than-anticipated demand for components shipping into smartphones and a favorable mix of end devices,” said John Forsyth, Cirrus Logic president and chief executive officer. “During the quarter, we also made solid progress executing on our strategy to expand our addressable market and drive product diversification. This included sampling a new component designed to enable and enhance the use of voice as an interface for future AI-enabled PCs and ramping our latest-generation amplifier and codec in mainstream PC platforms. We also added new product families targeting prosumer and automotive that will broaden our general market offerings across a wider range of applications. As we look ahead, we expect to continue to capitalize on our extensive intellectual property portfolio and deep engineering expertise to position the company for long-term success.”

Reported Financial Results – Third Quarter FY26

  • Revenue of $580.6 million;
  • GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 53.1 percent;
  • GAAP operating expenses of $155.2 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $133.0 million; and
  • GAAP earnings per share of $2.66 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.97.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included in the tables accompanying this press release.

Business Outlook – Fourth Quarter FY26

  • Revenue is expected to range between $410 million and $470 million;
  • GAAP gross margin is forecasted to be between 51 percent and 53 percent; and
  • Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are anticipated to range between $147 million and $153 million, including approximately $21 million in stock-based compensation expense and $2 million in amortization of acquired intangibles, resulting in a non-GAAP operating expense range between $124 million and $130 million.

Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A session at 5 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and business outlook. Participants may listen to the conference call on the investor relations website at investor.cirrus.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed on the Cirrus Logic website.

About Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Cirrus Logic's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the company has provided non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, operating income and profit, operating expenses, gross margin and profit, tax expense, tax expense impact on earnings per share, effective tax rate, free cash flow, and free cash flow margin. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below.

Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release contain forward-looking statements including our statements about our strategy to expand our addressable market and drive product diversification; our ability to broaden our general market offerings across a wider range of applications; our ability to capitalize on our extensive intellectual property portfolio and deep engineering expertise to position the company for long-term success; and our estimates for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2026 revenue, gross margin, combined research and development and selling, general and administrative expense levels, stock-based compensation expense, and amortization of acquired intangibles. In some cases, forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “goals,” “opportunity,” “estimates,” “intend,” and variations of these types of words and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to our plans, expectations, strategies, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the level and timing of orders and shipments during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026; customer cancellations of orders; the failure to place orders consistent with forecasts; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs or export restrictions; and global economic conditions and uncertainty, along with the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 29, 2025 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this news release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, unless required by law.

Summary Financial Data Follows:

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data; unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

Dec. 27,

 

Sep. 27,

 

Dec. 28,

 

Dec. 27,

 

Dec. 28,

 

 

2025

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

 

 

Q3'26

 

Q2'26

 

Q3'25

 

Q3'26

 

Q3'25

Audio

$

344,455

 

 

$

318,214

 

 

$

346,272

 

 

$

902,713

 

 

$

881,830

 

High-Performance Mixed-Signal

 

236,169

 

 

 

242,746

 

 

 

209,466

 

 

 

646,143

 

 

 

589,791

 

Net sales

 

580,624

 

 

 

560,960

 

 

 

555,738

 

 

 

1,548,856

 

 

 

1,471,621

 

Cost of sales

 

272,498

 

 

 

266,586

 

 

 

257,951

 

 

 

732,326

 

 

 

702,319

 

Gross profit

 

308,126

 

 

 

294,374

 

 

 

297,787

 

 

 

816,530

 

 

 

769,302

 

Gross margin

 

53.1

%

 

 

52.5

%

 

 

53.6

%

 

 

52.7

%

 

 

52.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

113,553

 

 

 

110,021

 

 

 

112,976

 

 

 

326,466

 

 

 

331,264

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

41,646

 

 

 

39,589

 

 

 

39,042

 

 

 

119,979

 

 

 

113,625

 

Total operating expenses

 

155,199

 

 

 

149,610

 

 

 

152,018

 

 

 

446,445

 

 

 

444,889

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

152,927

 

 

 

144,764

 

 

 

145,769

 

 

 

370,085

 

 

 

324,413

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

9,276

 

 

 

8,695

 

 

 

8,146

 

 

 

26,593

 

 

 

24,482

 

Other income (expense)

 

246

 

 

 

(63

)

 

 

(214

)

 

 

(205

)

 

 

1,414

 

Income before income taxes

 

162,449

 

 

 

153,396

 

 

 

153,701

 

 

 

396,473

 

 

 

350,309

 

Provision for income taxes

 

22,139

 

 

 

21,800

 

 

 

37,696

 

 

 

63,870

 

 

 

90,069

 

Net income

$

140,310

 

 

$

131,596

 

 

$

116,005

 

 

$

332,603

 

 

$

260,240

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

2.75

 

 

$

2.57

 

 

$

2.19

 

 

$

6.48

 

 

$

4.89

 

Diluted earnings per share:

$

2.66

 

 

$

2.48

 

 

$

2.11

 

 

$

6.27

 

 

$

4.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

51,037

 

 

 

51,175

 

 

 

53,081

 

 

 

51,313

 

 

 

53,263

 

Diluted

 

52,698

 

 

 

53,054

 

 

 

55,076

 

 

 

53,041

 

 

 

55,529

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

 

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands, except per share data; unaudited)

(not prepared in accordance with GAAP)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. As a note, the non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Dec. 27,

 

Sep. 27,

 

Dec. 28,

 

Dec. 27,

 

Dec. 28,

 

2025

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Net Income Reconciliation

Q3'26

 

Q2'26

 

Q3'25

 

Q3'26

 

Q3'25

GAAP Net Income

$

140,310

 

 

$

131,596

 

 

$

116,005

 

 

$

332,603

 

 

$

260,240

 

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

 

1,648

 

 

 

1,648

 

 

 

1,647

 

 

 

4,943

 

 

 

5,483

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

20,558

 

 

 

20,597

 

 

 

20,823

 

 

 

61,964

 

 

 

64,655

 

Lease impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

661

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,680

 

Adjustment to income taxes

 

(5,818

)

 

 

(3,861

)

 

 

(827

)

 

 

(12,518

)

 

 

(6,094

)

Non-GAAP Net Income

$

156,698

 

 

$

149,980

 

 

$

138,309

 

 

$

386,992

 

 

$

325,964

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Share Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Diluted earnings per share

$

2.66

 

 

$

2.48

 

 

$

2.11

 

 

$

6.27

 

 

$

4.69

 

Effect of Amortization of acquisition intangibles

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.10

 

Effect of Stock-based compensation expense

 

0.39

 

 

 

0.39

 

 

 

0.38

 

 

 

1.17

 

 

 

1.16

 

Effect of Lease impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

Effect of Adjustment to income taxes

 

(0.11

)

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.23

)

 

 

(0.11

)

Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share

$

2.97

 

 

$

2.83

 

 

$

2.51

 

 

$

7.30

 

 

$

5.87

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Income

$

152,927

 

 

$

144,764

 

 

$

145,769

 

 

$

370,085

 

 

$

324,413

 

GAAP Operating Profit

 

26.3

%

 

 

25.8

%

 

 

26.2

%

 

 

23.9

%

 

 

22.0

%

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

 

1,648

 

 

 

1,648

 

 

 

1,647

 

 

 

4,943

 

 

 

5,483

 

Stock-based compensation expense - COGS

 

24

 

 

 

363

 

 

 

351

 

 

 

687

 

 

 

972

 

Stock-based compensation expense - R&D

 

13,280

 

 

 

13,019

 

 

 

14,498

 

 

 

39,371

 

 

 

46,105

 

Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A

 

7,254

 

 

 

7,215

 

 

 

5,974

 

 

 

21,906

 

 

 

17,578

 

Lease impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

661

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,680

 

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$

175,133

 

 

$

167,009

 

 

$

168,900

 

 

$

436,992

 

 

$

396,231

 

Non-GAAP Operating Profit

 

30.2

%

 

 

29.8

%

 

 

30.4

%

 

 

28.2

%

 

 

26.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expense Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Expenses

$

155,199

 

 

$

149,610

 

 

$

152,018

 

 

$

446,445

 

 

$

444,889

 

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

 

(1,648

)

 

 

(1,648

)

 

 

(1,647

)

 

 

(4,943

)

 

 

(5,483

)

Stock-based compensation expense - R&D

 

(13,280

)

 

 

(13,019

)

 

 

(14,498

)

 

 

(39,371

)

 

 

(46,105

)

Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A

 

(7,254

)

 

 

(7,215

)

 

 

(5,974

)

 

 

(21,906

)

 

 

(17,578

)

Lease impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

661

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,680

 

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

$

133,017

 

 

$

127,728

 

 

$

129,238

 

 

$

380,225

 

 

$

374,043

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin/Profit Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Gross Profit

$

308,126

 

 

$

294,374

 

 

$

297,787

 

 

$

816,530

 

 

$

769,302

 

GAAP Gross Margin

 

53.1

%

 

 

52.5

%

 

 

53.6

%

 

 

52.7

%

 

 

52.3

%

Stock-based compensation expense - COGS

 

24

 

 

 

363

 

 

 

351

 

 

 

687

 

 

 

972

 

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$

308,150

 

 

$

294,737

 

 

$

298,138

 

 

$

817,217

 

 

$

770,274

 

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

 

53.1

%

 

 

52.5

%

 

 

53.6

%

 

 

52.8

%

 

 

52.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Tax Expense

$

22,139

 

 

$

21,800

 

 

$

37,696

 

 

$

63,870

 

 

$

90,069

 

GAAP Effective Tax Rate

 

13.6

%

 

 

14.2

%

 

 

24.5

%

 

 

16.1

%

 

 

25.7

%

Adjustments to income taxes

 

5,818

 

 

 

3,861

 

 

 

827

 

 

 

12,518

 

 

 

6,094

 

Non-GAAP Tax Expense

$

27,957

 

 

$

25,661

 

 

$

38,523

 

 

$

76,388

 

 

$

96,163

 

Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate

 

15.1

%

 

 

14.6

%

 

 

21.8

%

 

 

16.5

%

 

 

22.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax Impact to EPS Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Tax Expense

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.41

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

1.20

 

 

$

1.62

 

Adjustments to income taxes

 

0.11

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

0.11

 

Non-GAAP Tax Expense

$

0.53

 

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

1.43

 

 

$

1.73

 

 

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET

(in thousands; unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dec. 27,

 

Mar. 29,

 

Dec. 28,

 

 

2025

 

2025

 

2024

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

778,083

 

 

$

539,620

 

 

$

526,444

 

Marketable securities

 

 

44,280

 

 

 

56,160

 

 

 

37,535

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

278,989

 

 

 

216,009

 

 

 

261,943

 

Inventories

 

 

189,483

 

 

 

299,092

 

 

 

275,558

 

Prepaid assets

 

 

54,373

 

 

 

48,236

 

 

 

51,323

 

Prepaid wafers

 

 

32,873

 

 

 

52,560

 

 

 

66,113

 

Other current assets

 

 

31,268

 

 

 

28,057

 

 

 

31,534

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,409,349

 

 

 

1,239,734

 

 

 

1,250,450

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term marketable securities

 

 

259,564

 

 

 

239,036

 

 

 

252,594

 

Right-of-use lease assets

 

 

123,432

 

 

 

126,688

 

 

 

129,597

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

148,352

 

 

 

159,900

 

 

 

163,837

 

Intangibles, net

 

 

22,619

 

 

 

27,461

 

 

 

23,957

 

Goodwill

 

 

435,936

 

 

 

435,936

 

 

 

435,936

 

Deferred tax asset

 

 

38,247

 

 

 

48,150

 

 

 

40,895

 

Long-term prepaid wafers

 

 

 

 

 

15,512

 

 

 

23,020

 

Other assets

 

 

19,021

 

 

 

34,656

 

 

 

42,954

 

Total assets

 

$

2,456,520

 

 

$

2,327,073

 

 

$

2,363,240

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

68,863

 

 

$

63,162

 

 

$

77,907

 

Accrued salaries and benefits

 

 

49,769

 

 

 

52,075

 

 

 

48,029

 

Software license agreements

 

 

26,803

 

 

 

26,745

 

 

 

26,985

 

Lease liability

 

 

19,713

 

 

 

21,811

 

 

 

21,858

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

 

19,043

 

 

 

31,395

 

 

 

36,134

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

184,191

 

 

 

195,188

 

 

 

210,913

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current lease liability

 

 

117,599

 

 

 

121,908

 

 

 

124,622

 

Non-current income taxes

 

 

46,033

 

 

 

44,040

 

 

 

43,401

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

5,468

 

 

 

16,488

 

 

 

21,506

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

169,100

 

 

 

182,436

 

 

 

189,529

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital stock

 

 

1,925,238

 

 

 

1,860,281

 

 

 

1,840,791

 

Accumulated earnings

 

 

178,693

 

 

 

90,351

 

 

 

124,101

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(702

)

 

 

(1,183

)

 

 

(2,094

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

2,103,229

 

 

 

1,949,449

 

 

 

1,962,798

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

2,456,520

 

 

$

2,327,073

 

 

$

2,363,240

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

 

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands; unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dec. 27,

 

Dec. 28,

 

 

2025

 

2024

 

 

Q3'26

 

Q3'25

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

140,310

 

 

$

116,005

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

13,077

 

 

 

12,824

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

20,558

 

 

 

20,823

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

8,292

 

 

 

8,379

 

Loss on retirement or write-off of long-lived assets

 

 

 

 

 

369

 

Other non-cash charges

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(379

)

Net change in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

76,408

 

 

 

62,155

 

Inventories

 

 

46,926

 

 

 

(3,793

)

Prepaid wafers

 

 

12,183

 

 

 

20,411

 

Other assets

 

 

8,791

 

 

 

1,720

 

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

 

 

(30,468

)

 

 

(21,556

)

Income taxes payable

 

 

(5,217

)

 

 

1,630

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

290,834

 

 

 

218,588

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Maturities and sales of available-for-sale marketable securities

 

 

50,697

 

 

 

12,423

 

Purchases of available-for-sale marketable securities

 

 

(52,104

)

 

 

(44,868

)

Purchases of property, equipment and software

 

 

(5,086

)

 

 

(6,687

)

Investments in technology

 

 

(74

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(6,567

)

 

 

(39,132

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Net proceeds from the issuance of common stock

 

 

1,042

 

 

 

378

 

Repurchase of stock to satisfy employee tax withholding obligations

 

 

(30,722

)

 

 

(29,112

)

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

 

 

(69,980

)

 

 

(70,037

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(99,660

)

 

 

(98,771

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

184,607

 

 

 

80,685

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

593,476

 

 

 

445,759

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

778,083

 

 

$

526,444

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

 

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands; unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is GAAP cash flow from operations (or cash provided by operating activities) less capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include purchases of property, equipment and software as well as investments in technology, as presented within our GAAP Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows. Free cash flow margin represents free cash flow divided by revenue.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dec. 27,

 

Dec. 27,

 

Sep. 27,

 

Jun. 28,

 

Mar. 29,

 

 

2025

 

2025

 

2025

 

2025

 

2025

 

 

Q3'26

 

Q3'26

 

Q2'26

 

Q1'26

 

Q4'25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)

 

$

629,565

 

 

$

290,834

 

 

$

92,214

 

 

$

116,131

 

 

$

130,386

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(21,621

)

 

 

(5,160

)

 

 

(4,510

)

 

 

(2,770

)

 

 

(9,181

)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

 

$

607,944

 

 

$

285,674

 

 

$

87,704

 

 

$

113,361

 

 

$

121,205

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flow from Operations as a Percentage of Revenue (GAAP)

 

 

32

%

 

 

50

%

 

 

16

%

 

 

29

%

 

 

31

%

Capital Expenditures as a Percentage of Revenue (GAAP)

 

 

1

%

 

 

1

%

 

 

1

%

 

 

1

%

 

 

2

%

Free Cash Flow Margin (Non-GAAP)

 

 

31

%

 

 

49

%

 

 

16

%

 

 

28

%

 

 

29

%

 

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in millions; unaudited)

(not prepared in accordance with GAAP)

 

 

 

 

 

Q4 FY26

 

 

Guidance

Operating Expense Reconciliation

 

 

GAAP Operating Expenses

 

$147 - 153

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(21

)

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

 

(2

)

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

 

$124 - 130

 

 


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Chelsea Heffernan
Vice President, Investor Relations
Cirrus Logic, Inc.
(512) 851-4125
Investor@cirrus.com