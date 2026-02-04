Cirrus Logic Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Revenue of $580.6 Million

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) posted on its website at investor.cirrus.com the quarterly Shareholder Letter that contains the complete financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended December 27, 2025, as well as the company’s current business outlook.
“Cirrus Logic delivered revenue above the high end of our guidance range for the December quarter driven by stronger-than-anticipated demand for components shipping into smartphones and a favorable mix of end devices,” said John Forsyth, Cirrus Logic president and chief executive officer. “During the quarter, we also made solid progress executing on our strategy to expand our addressable market and drive product diversification. This included sampling a new component designed to enable and enhance the use of voice as an interface for future AI-enabled PCs and ramping our latest-generation amplifier and codec in mainstream PC platforms. We also added new product families targeting prosumer and automotive that will broaden our general market offerings across a wider range of applications. As we look ahead, we expect to continue to capitalize on our extensive intellectual property portfolio and deep engineering expertise to position the company for long-term success.”
Reported Financial Results – Third Quarter FY26
- Revenue of $580.6 million;
- GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 53.1 percent;
- GAAP operating expenses of $155.2 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $133.0 million; and
- GAAP earnings per share of $2.66 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.97.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included in the tables accompanying this press release.
Business Outlook – Fourth Quarter FY26
- Revenue is expected to range between $410 million and $470 million;
- GAAP gross margin is forecasted to be between 51 percent and 53 percent; and
- Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are anticipated to range between $147 million and $153 million, including approximately $21 million in stock-based compensation expense and $2 million in amortization of acquired intangibles, resulting in a non-GAAP operating expense range between $124 million and $130 million.
Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A session at 5 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and business outlook. Participants may listen to the conference call on the investor relations website at investor.cirrus.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed on the Cirrus Logic website.
About Cirrus Logic, Inc.
Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.
Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other company or product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
Use of non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement Cirrus Logic's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the company has provided non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, operating income and profit, operating expenses, gross margin and profit, tax expense, tax expense impact on earnings per share, effective tax rate, free cash flow, and free cash flow margin. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below.
Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Safe Harbor Statement
Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release contain forward-looking statements including our statements about our strategy to expand our addressable market and drive product diversification; our ability to broaden our general market offerings across a wider range of applications; our ability to capitalize on our extensive intellectual property portfolio and deep engineering expertise to position the company for long-term success; and our estimates for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2026 revenue, gross margin, combined research and development and selling, general and administrative expense levels, stock-based compensation expense, and amortization of acquired intangibles. In some cases, forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “goals,” “opportunity,” “estimates,” “intend,” and variations of these types of words and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to our plans, expectations, strategies, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the level and timing of orders and shipments during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026; customer cancellations of orders; the failure to place orders consistent with forecasts; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs or export restrictions; and global economic conditions and uncertainty, along with the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 29, 2025 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this news release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, unless required by law.
Summary Financial Data Follows:
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Dec. 27,
Sep. 27,
Dec. 28,
Dec. 27,
Dec. 28,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Q3'26
Q2'26
Q3'25
Q3'26
Q3'25
Audio
$
344,455
$
318,214
$
346,272
$
902,713
$
881,830
High-Performance Mixed-Signal
236,169
242,746
209,466
646,143
589,791
Net sales
580,624
560,960
555,738
1,548,856
1,471,621
Cost of sales
272,498
266,586
257,951
732,326
702,319
Gross profit
308,126
294,374
297,787
816,530
769,302
Gross margin
53.1
%
52.5
%
53.6
%
52.7
%
52.3
%
Research and development
113,553
110,021
112,976
326,466
331,264
Selling, general and administrative
41,646
39,589
39,042
119,979
113,625
Total operating expenses
155,199
149,610
152,018
446,445
444,889
Income from operations
152,927
144,764
145,769
370,085
324,413
Interest income
9,276
8,695
8,146
26,593
24,482
Other income (expense)
246
(63
)
(214
)
(205
)
1,414
Income before income taxes
162,449
153,396
153,701
396,473
350,309
Provision for income taxes
22,139
21,800
37,696
63,870
90,069
Net income
$
140,310
$
131,596
$
116,005
$
332,603
$
260,240
Basic earnings per share
$
2.75
$
2.57
$
2.19
$
6.48
$
4.89
Diluted earnings per share:
$
2.66
$
2.48
$
2.11
$
6.27
$
4.69
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic
51,037
51,175
53,081
51,313
53,263
Diluted
52,698
53,054
55,076
53,041
55,529
Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(in thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
(not prepared in accordance with GAAP)
Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. As a note, the non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Dec. 27,
Sep. 27,
Dec. 28,
Dec. 27,
Dec. 28,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net Income Reconciliation
Q3'26
Q2'26
Q3'25
Q3'26
Q3'25
GAAP Net Income
$
140,310
$
131,596
$
116,005
$
332,603
$
260,240
Amortization of acquisition intangibles
1,648
1,648
1,647
4,943
5,483
Stock-based compensation expense
20,558
20,597
20,823
61,964
64,655
Lease impairment
—
—
661
—
1,680
Adjustment to income taxes
(5,818
)
(3,861
)
(827
)
(12,518
)
(6,094
)
Non-GAAP Net Income
$
156,698
$
149,980
$
138,309
$
386,992
$
325,964
Earnings Per Share Reconciliation
GAAP Diluted earnings per share
$
2.66
$
2.48
$
2.11
$
6.27
$
4.69
Effect of Amortization of acquisition intangibles
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.09
0.10
Effect of Stock-based compensation expense
0.39
0.39
0.38
1.17
1.16
Effect of Lease impairment
—
—
0.01
—
0.03
Effect of Adjustment to income taxes
(0.11
)
(0.07
)
(0.02
)
(0.23
)
(0.11
)
Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share
$
2.97
$
2.83
$
2.51
$
7.30
$
5.87
Operating Income Reconciliation
GAAP Operating Income
$
152,927
$
144,764
$
145,769
$
370,085
$
324,413
GAAP Operating Profit
26.3
%
25.8
%
26.2
%
23.9
%
22.0
%
Amortization of acquisition intangibles
1,648
1,648
1,647
4,943
5,483
Stock-based compensation expense - COGS
24
363
351
687
972
Stock-based compensation expense - R&D
13,280
13,019
14,498
39,371
46,105
Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A
7,254
7,215
5,974
21,906
17,578
Lease impairment
—
—
661
—
1,680
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$
175,133
$
167,009
$
168,900
$
436,992
$
396,231
Non-GAAP Operating Profit
30.2
%
29.8
%
30.4
%
28.2
%
26.9
%
Operating Expense Reconciliation
GAAP Operating Expenses
$
155,199
$
149,610
$
152,018
$
446,445
$
444,889
Amortization of acquisition intangibles
(1,648
)
(1,648
)
(1,647
)
(4,943
)
(5,483
)
Stock-based compensation expense - R&D
(13,280
)
(13,019
)
(14,498
)
(39,371
)
(46,105
)
Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A
(7,254
)
(7,215
)
(5,974
)
(21,906
)
(17,578
)
Lease impairment
—
—
661
—
1,680
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
$
133,017
$
127,728
$
129,238
$
380,225
$
374,043
Gross Margin/Profit Reconciliation
GAAP Gross Profit
$
308,126
$
294,374
$
297,787
$
816,530
$
769,302
GAAP Gross Margin
53.1
%
52.5
%
53.6
%
52.7
%
52.3
%
Stock-based compensation expense - COGS
24
363
351
687
972
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
$
308,150
$
294,737
$
298,138
$
817,217
$
770,274
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
53.1
%
52.5
%
53.6
%
52.8
%
52.3
%
Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation
GAAP Tax Expense
$
22,139
$
21,800
$
37,696
$
63,870
$
90,069
GAAP Effective Tax Rate
13.6
%
14.2
%
24.5
%
16.1
%
25.7
%
Adjustments to income taxes
5,818
3,861
827
12,518
6,094
Non-GAAP Tax Expense
$
27,957
$
25,661
$
38,523
$
76,388
$
96,163
Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate
15.1
%
14.6
%
21.8
%
16.5
%
22.8
%
Tax Impact to EPS Reconciliation
GAAP Tax Expense
$
0.42
$
0.41
$
0.68
$
1.20
$
1.62
Adjustments to income taxes
0.11
0.07
0.02
0.23
0.11
Non-GAAP Tax Expense
$
0.53
$
0.48
$
0.70
$
1.43
$
1.73
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
(in thousands; unaudited)
Dec. 27,
Mar. 29,
Dec. 28,
2025
2025
2024
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
778,083
$
539,620
$
526,444
Marketable securities
44,280
56,160
37,535
Accounts receivable, net
278,989
216,009
261,943
Inventories
189,483
299,092
275,558
Prepaid assets
54,373
48,236
51,323
Prepaid wafers
32,873
52,560
66,113
Other current assets
31,268
28,057
31,534
Total current assets
1,409,349
1,239,734
1,250,450
Long-term marketable securities
259,564
239,036
252,594
Right-of-use lease assets
123,432
126,688
129,597
Property and equipment, net
148,352
159,900
163,837
Intangibles, net
22,619
27,461
23,957
Goodwill
435,936
435,936
435,936
Deferred tax asset
38,247
48,150
40,895
Long-term prepaid wafers
—
15,512
23,020
Other assets
19,021
34,656
42,954
Total assets
$
2,456,520
$
2,327,073
$
2,363,240
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
68,863
$
63,162
$
77,907
Accrued salaries and benefits
49,769
52,075
48,029
Software license agreements
26,803
26,745
26,985
Lease liability
19,713
21,811
21,858
Other accrued liabilities
19,043
31,395
36,134
Total current liabilities
184,191
195,188
210,913
Non-current lease liability
117,599
121,908
124,622
Non-current income taxes
46,033
44,040
43,401
Other long-term liabilities
5,468
16,488
21,506
Total long-term liabilities
169,100
182,436
189,529
Stockholders' equity:
Capital stock
1,925,238
1,860,281
1,840,791
Accumulated earnings
178,693
90,351
124,101
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(702
)
(1,183
)
(2,094
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,103,229
1,949,449
1,962,798
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,456,520
$
2,327,073
$
2,363,240
Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 27,
Dec. 28,
2025
2024
Q3'26
Q3'25
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
140,310
$
116,005
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
13,077
12,824
Stock-based compensation expense
20,558
20,823
Deferred income taxes
8,292
8,379
Loss on retirement or write-off of long-lived assets
—
369
Other non-cash charges
(26
)
(379
)
Net change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
76,408
62,155
Inventories
46,926
(3,793
)
Prepaid wafers
12,183
20,411
Other assets
8,791
1,720
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
(30,468
)
(21,556
)
Income taxes payable
(5,217
)
1,630
Net cash provided by operating activities
290,834
218,588
Cash flows from investing activities:
Maturities and sales of available-for-sale marketable securities
50,697
12,423
Purchases of available-for-sale marketable securities
(52,104
)
(44,868
)
Purchases of property, equipment and software
(5,086
)
(6,687
)
Investments in technology
(74
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(6,567
)
(39,132
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net proceeds from the issuance of common stock
1,042
378
Repurchase of stock to satisfy employee tax withholding obligations
(30,722
)
(29,112
)
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
(69,980
)
(70,037
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(99,660
)
(98,771
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
184,607
80,685
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
593,476
445,759
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
778,083
$
526,444
Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(in thousands; unaudited)
Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is GAAP cash flow from operations (or cash provided by operating activities) less capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include purchases of property, equipment and software as well as investments in technology, as presented within our GAAP Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows. Free cash flow margin represents free cash flow divided by revenue.
Twelve Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Dec. 27,
Dec. 27,
Sep. 27,
Jun. 28,
Mar. 29,
2025
2025
2025
2025
2025
Q3'26
Q3'26
Q2'26
Q1'26
Q4'25
Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
$
629,565
$
290,834
$
92,214
$
116,131
$
130,386
Capital expenditures
(21,621
)
(5,160
)
(4,510
)
(2,770
)
(9,181
)
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
$
607,944
$
285,674
$
87,704
$
113,361
$
121,205
Cash Flow from Operations as a Percentage of Revenue (GAAP)
32
%
50
%
16
%
29
%
31
%
Capital Expenditures as a Percentage of Revenue (GAAP)
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
2
%
Free Cash Flow Margin (Non-GAAP)
31
%
49
%
16
%
28
%
29
%
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(in millions; unaudited)
(not prepared in accordance with GAAP)
Q4 FY26
Guidance
Operating Expense Reconciliation
GAAP Operating Expenses
$147 - 153
Stock-based compensation expense
(21
)
Amortization of acquisition intangibles
(2
)
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
$124 - 130
