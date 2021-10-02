Home Business Wire Cirrus Logic Appoints Marvell Technology’s Raghib Hussain to Board of Directors
Business Wire

Cirrus Logic Appoints Marvell Technology’s Raghib Hussain to Board of Directors

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) has announced that Raghib Hussain has been named to the company’s Board of Directors, effective Sept. 29. Hussain currently serves as president, Products and Technologies, for Marvell Technology, Inc.

We are delighted to welcome Raghib to the Cirrus Logic Board of Directors,” said John Forsyth, president and chief executive officer, Cirrus Logic. “With a deep knowledge of the semiconductor industry, strong technical expertise and a track record of operational and strategic success, Raghib will be a valuable addition to the Cirrus Logic team as we look to drive continued financial growth through innovation in mixed-signal products.”

Prior to joining Marvell in 2018 as chief strategy officer, Hussain served as co-founder, chief technology officer and chief operating officer of Cavium, Inc., which was acquired by Marvell in 2018. Hussain, who holds more than 40 patents in the fields of networking and security, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer systems engineering from NED University in Karachi, Pakistan, and a Master of Science degree in computer engineering from San Jose State University. Since 2018 he has served on the Center for Asia Pacific Policy (CAPP) advisory board of the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit research organization that develops solutions to public policy challenges.

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.

Contacts

Bill Schnell

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

(512) 851-4084

bill.schnell@cirrus.com

Angie Hatfield

Strategic Communications, Inc.

(425) 941-2895

ahatfield@strategiccom.biz

Articoli correlati

Creek Road Miners Transitions to Its Next Stage of Development With the Delivery of Bitmain Antminers

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company Website: CreekRoadMiners.com PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB:CRKR) (“Creek Road Miners,” or “Company”) announces the arrival of...
Continua a leggere

GeoX Launches New Intelligence Online Platform Allowing Access to 6 Billion Data Points

Business Wire Business Wire -
GeoX data covers 160 million commercial and residential US properties for underwriting intelligence NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeoX has announced a new...
Continua a leggere

Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Order from Regional Financial Institution

Business Wire Business Wire -
HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AITX--Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD)...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Creek Road Miners Transitions to Its Next Stage of Development With the Delivery of...

Business Wire