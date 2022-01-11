Cirrus Aircraft Reveals the 2022 G6 SR Series

DULUTH, Minn. & KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CirrusAircraft–Cirrus Aircraft today revealed the 2022 G6 SR Series featuring a refined aircraft design with reduced drag for increased fuel efficiency, Cirrus IQ™ mobile app updates and the freedom to pair premium Xi aesthetic options. The 2022 G6 SR reaches all new levels of sophistication, performance and customer convenience.





“The model year 2022 G6 SR is refreshed to seamlessly sync with your life – taking you further, keeping you connected and distinguishing your style in the air and on the ramp. This latest update to the G6 embodies our passion for continued innovation and commitment to design,” said Ivy McIver, Director of the SR Series Product Line. “We are excited to continue introducing more people to personal aviation and empowering their Cirrus Life story.”

Now in its sixth generation with over 8,000 aircraft delivered, the SR Series leads the market as the best-selling, high-performance, single-engine piston aircraft for 20 years in a row and provides seamless luxury, exceptional performance, intelligent connectivity and unparalleled safety features.

“The new G6 SR Series is a testament to our devotion to constantly enhance both comfort and safety features across our product lines,” said Zean Nielsen, CEO of Cirrus Aircraft. “In 2022, we are poised to continue as the market leader in personal aviation and streamline the flying experience with the G6 SR Series aircraft.”

Faster, More Fuel Efficient, Better Range

The 2022 model year G6 SR is the fastest to date featuring sleeker wing and tail surfaces and redesigned wheel pants, resulting in true airspeeds of up to 9 knots faster. The new model’s ice panel transition seams are smoothed and wheel pant tolerances tightened to reduce drag. These aerodynamic refinements contribute to both reduced fuel consumption and faster flight segments.

Added Pilot and Passenger Convenience

Luggage compartment access becomes easier with the new remote unlock capability and keyless entry. Lock and unlock the baggage door with the key fob, then the door can be easily opened with the push of a button. The door opens past 90 degrees, stays open during loading, and has been redesigned to feature a deeper pocket that can easily accommodate two quarts of oil.

With safety in mind, the G6 SR features Cirrus Aircraft Spectra™ illuminated steps offering better step and ground visibility for a more secure entry and exit during dark or low light conditions. The Cirrus ‘puddle light’ logo projected onto the ramp adds an extra touch of style.

Additionally, a new, multi-functional USB panel features both USB-A and USB-C ports keeping mobile devices such as phones or laptops charged throughout the trip.

Advanced Aircraft Insight with Cirrus IQ™

New for 2022, Cirrus IQ enhances aircraft connectivity providing increased insight. The Cirrus IQ status screen is redesigned to include aircraft model designation along with a new navigation bar featuring aircraft status, inspection intervals and warranty expiration.

Maintenance Minder tracks approaching inspections and sends notifications when they are due. When flying, the flight hour meter automatically updates the inspection cards by providing a progress bar and countdown to the upcoming inspection event.

My Trips module automatically logs every flight and curates key trip statistics and achievements earned while flying. My Trips will be released in February 2022.

module automatically logs every flight and curates key trip statistics and achievements earned while flying. My Trips will be released in February 2022. The Warranty section references the date and flight hour limits of coverage for Spinner-to-Tail warranty, and CMX coverage, if applicable.

Reimagined Exterior and Interior Aesthetics

Cirrus Aircraft introduced eight new exterior paint colors to elevate its signature ramp appeal. The Cirrus Xi Design team, in partnership with Sherwin Williams Aerospace, developed a new paint formulation process unlocking incredible potential and enhancing color definition and flexibility.

“Since the Xi program’s inception in 2009, we have carefully curated an exclusive experience that leverages leading-edge technology, our world-class engineering team and a dedicated Xi Design Studio to build your one-of-a-kind dream Cirrus aircraft,” said Alex Alequin, Director of Design. “Today, we are excited to release the luxuriously bold collection of exterior colors and premium leather interior options in order to create an aircraft that truly echoes your style.”

Select from an all-leather premium interior or add black Alcantara® inserts from the latest interior design collection to put the final touches on the 2022 G6 SR.

About Cirrus Aircraft

Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet®, the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet™, as well as the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined performance, comfort and safety in aviation with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 13 million hours and 220 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company now has six locations in Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Knoxville, Tennessee; McKinney, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona and Greater Orlando, Florida. Learn more at cirrusaircraft.com.

