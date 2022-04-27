Cirrus Aircraft Continues Global Expansion with New European Locations

FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Aviation–During the AERO Friedrichshafen press conference, Cirrus Aircraft announced its continued global expansion with investment in two new European locations to meet increasing customer demand. The company will open a European regional operations office in Rotterdam, Netherlands, scheduled to launch in June 2022, in addition to the recently announced aircraft sales presence based in Valenciennes, France.





“Cirrus Aircraft’s mission is to deliver a premium aviation experience and continue introducing the benefits of personal aviation to people around the world,” said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus Aircraft. “Our new locations and increased presence in France and the Netherlands will allow us to continue elevating the experience our current and future aircraft owners enjoy with Cirrus Aircraft.”

The expansion comes at a significant time for the aviation industry in Europe, as the upward trajectory of personal aviation interest continues to reach new heights due to renewed demand for premium leisure and business travel.

Cirrus France and Rotterdam will complement the existing European ecosystem of Cirrus Sales Agents (CSAs), Cirrus Training Centers (CTCs), and Authorized Service Centers (ASCs). Our European network includes five CSAs, 13 CTCs and 24 ASCs.

SR Series Deliveries Soar for Two Decades

The SR Series continued paving its legacy as the best-selling single-piston aircraft for two decades as the only certified, high-performance aircraft to achieve multipurpose personal, business and flight instruction functionality. In 2021, Cirrus Aircraft delivered 442 SR Series. The company has delivered over 8,500 SR Series aircraft with flight time surpassing 14 million hours since 1999.

With the 2022 G6 SR Series introduction, Cirrus Aircraft refined the aircraft design with reduced drag for increased fuel efficiency and added customer convenience features such as a keyless baggage door, Spectra™ illuminated steps and multifunctional USB panel charging for mobile devices. The Cirrus Aircraft Xi Design Studio captured audiences by revealing its all-new exterior paint collection and premium leather interior, offering customers a tailored 2022 G6 SR Series experience.

Cirrus IQ™ introduced a new status screen along with the Tech Pubs, Maintenance Minder, My Trips and Warranty sections, offering pilots advanced aircraft connectivity.

The company announced TRAC SR Series purchase agreements with United Aviate Academy and Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus. The TRAC SR Series are high-performance aircraft designed to meet training demands and prepare students for airline careers. The advanced training aircraft features a robust list of capabilities, including the Garmin® Perspective+ flight deck with dual 12-inch flight displays, a Flight Management System (FMS) keypad controller, and an Electronic Stability and Protection (ESP) system, as well as an integrated engine indication and crew alerting/warning systems.

The G2+ Vision Jet® Adds 25% Takeoff Performance

The Vision Jet is the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet™ and has been best-selling for three years. The innovative Vision Jet continues to attract new customers with its award-winning Safe Return™ Emergency Autoland, flexible cabin configuration, unmatched ownership ecosystem and low operating cost. The G2+ Vision Jet now offers more mission capabilities with the optimized performance of the Williams International FJ33-5A engine providing a 25% improvement in takeoff performance in high-density altitudes (hot and high conditions). The G2+ Vision Jet achieves greater weight and range capacity from airports and improved climb gradients to reach altitudes faster.

Cirrus Aircraft provides a complete ecosystem to support and transition people to Vision Jet ownership. With JetStream, Vision Jet owners receive a maintenance package that includes regular wear item replacement, recurrent training and a dedicated level of support. The Vision Pilots and Owners (VPO) community is a program designed to help owners transition into the Vision Jet. The VPO features an exclusive website where position holders and owners can learn about the Vision Jet, jet ownership and gain direct access to Cirrus Aircraft’s Vision Jet experts. The program also features exclusive fly-in events, online tools and more.

In 2021, the company delivered 86 Vision Jets, with over 330 deliveries since entering the market in 2016. Over 650 pilots have completed their Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) type rating for the Vision Jet at the Vision Center in Knoxville, Tenn. The revolutionary Vision Jet has received certification by the FAA, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the UK for Safe Return Emergency Autoland.

Cirrus Approach™ Flight Training

Cirrus Approach is the industry-recognized comprehensive training program that provides a framework for pilots to learn and engage. The courses teach pilots to fly with the utmost skill and safety, offering in-depth, digital instruction on procedures to learn safe, predictable and repeatable skills. In 2021, Cirrus Approach grew to over 8,000 users, a 47% increase over last year and comprised primarily of pilots from the United States, Australia and Germany.

In addition to inviting more people into personal aviation, Cirrus Aircraft released complimentary refresher courses, including ‘Takeoffs and Landings’ and ‘Maneuvers,’ to aid pilot proficiency and safety.

Visit Cirrus Aircraft at AERO Friedrichshafen booth #A3-400.

About Cirrus Aircraft

Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet®, the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet™, and the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined aviation performance, comfort and safety with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 14 million hours, and 220 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has six locations in the United States, including Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Knoxville, Tennessee; Greater Dallas, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; and Greater Orlando, Florida. Learn more at cirrusaircraft.com.

