CIRI Announces Purchase of I2X Technologies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cook Inlet Region, Inc. (CIRI), an Alaska Native regional corporation, announced the purchase of I2X Technologies (I2X), a leading provider of IT software and systems engineering, integration and testing, and data management solutions to government and private-sector businesses.

“I am excited about what this acquisition means for our Shareholders. It broadens our reach, strengthens our portfolio and positions the company for long-term growth that will benefit CIRI stakeholders for generations to come,” CIRI CEO Swami Iyer said.

I2X will operate under OSC Global, an IT, cybersecurity, software and systems and professional services leader, uniting mission-driven expertise, and cutting-edge technology to protect organizations worldwide. Formed in 2024 as a wholly owned subsidiary of CIRI, the OSC Global group of companies includes OSC Edge, OSC Edge Tech and OSC Technical Solutions - all experienced government solutions contractors and commercial providers dedicated to building secure, resilient, and innovative solutions that safeguard the future.

“As part of the CIRI enterprise, the I2X team will continue to advance our capabilities, create operational synergies and pursue new opportunities - ensuring a sustainable future in an increasingly competitive market,” I2X founder, president and CEO, Teresa Porter.

I2X adds to CIRI’s diverse and strategic business portfolio that currently exceeds $1 billion in assets. The acquisition aligns with CIRI’s long-term business strategy.

Cook Inlet Region, Inc., also known as CIRI, is one of 12 land-based Alaska Native regional corporations created pursuant to the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). CIRI’s regional boundaries roughly follow the traditional Dena’ina territory of Southcentral Alaska. CIRI was incorporated on June 8, 1972, and is owned today by a diverse group of nearly 10,000 Shareholders who live in Alaska and throughout the world.

I2X, founded in 1990, is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, I2X provides mission support, software and systems engineering services, and cyber and IT expert services to the government and private sector. I2X’s staff, comprised of nearly 280 employees, is committed to providing the highest quality services in both the classified and unclassified space.

