CircleCI Joins the Amazon EC2 Spot Instances Ready Program

Developer teams can now use CircleCI to deploy and manage Amazon ECS tasks in a cost-effective way

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CircleCI, the leading continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Ready Program for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Spot Instances. This designation recognizes that CircleCI and its CI/CD platform has demonstrated successful support for Amazon EC2 Spot Instances.

Joining the Amazon EC2 Spot Ready Program differentiates CircleCI as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product that works with Amazon EC2 Spot Instances and is generally available for and fully supports AWS customers. The Amazon EC2 Spot Ready Program helps customers identify AWS Partner products that can help them benefit from Amazon EC2 Spot Instances savings for their workloads. The program also ensures that customers will have a well architected and cost-optimized solution available to them through their Amazon EC2 Spot Partner offering.

“CircleCI is proud to become an Amazon EC2 Spot Instances Ready Partner,” said Tom Trahan, VP, Business Development, CircleCI. “Teams using AWS can save resources and streamline by relying on CircleCI’s CI/CD platform to build, deploy, and manage microservices or container-based workloads. Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

To support the seamless integration and deployment of today’s developer teams, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify solutions integrated with AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of solutions that work on AWS

As part of this effort, CircleCI can automatically trigger low-cost, serverless tasks with AWS Fargate Spot in Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) through CircleCI orbs.

Through CircleCI’s Technology Partner Program, which launched in November 2018, customers have access to CircleCI orbs, or bundles of CircleCI configuration into reusable packages that enable users to perform thousands of out-of-the-box use cases without the need for complex configuration.

CircleCI orbs supports some of the most popular AWS products and services with the aim to speed and increase ease of building, testing, and deploying including Amazon ECS and Amazon Elastic Container Registry.

“CircleCI and AWS helped us automate and scale our platform. The support we receive has inspired us to continue building out our platform, gain more insights from our data, and serve more customers,” said Henrik Helenius, Co-Founder, Droppe.

About CircleCI

CircleCI is the leading continuous integration and delivery platform for software innovation at scale. With intelligent automation and delivery tools, CircleCI is used by the world’s best engineering teams to radically reduce the time from idea to execution. The company has been recognized as an innovative leader in cloud-native continuous integration by independent research firms and industry awards like the DEVIES, Forbes’ Best Startup Employers of the Year, and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in downtown San Francisco with a global, remote workforce, CircleCI is venture-backed by Base10, Greenspring Associates, Eleven Prime, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Top Tier Capital Partners, Baseline Ventures, Threshold Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Owl Rock Capital, Next Equity Partners, Heavybit and Harrison Metal Capital. Learn more at https://circleci.com.

