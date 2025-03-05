Circle K Launches "The Big Circle K Giveaway" With Over $500,000 In Cash Prizes

The more you visit, the higher your chances of winning and earning bonus rewards, including five grand prizes of $100,000 cash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is showing its appreciation to members of its Inner Circle rewards program across the U.S. by giving away over $500,000 in cash prizes along with other rewards via “The Big Circle K Giveaway,” starting today through May 6.

Launched in 2023, Inner Circle is the brand’s free rewards program, created to deliver value and ease to its customers. Starting today, the more a customer visits, the better chance they have of winning! Members will receive 10 bonus entries into the Grand Prize drawing of $100,000 cash for every four qualifying visits*. Five Grand Prize winners will be announced once every two weeks through May 12.

In addition, for every four qualifying visits, customers will unlock hundreds of thousands in rewards and cash prizes to sweeten their trips, like a fuel discount**, free snack or beverage.

Inner Circle continues to expand its footprint with a recent expansion to Washington and Oregon, marking over 4,200 stores across the United States and more markets planned. Customers in areas without nearby participating Inner Circle stores***, such as in California and Texas, need not fret, as they can still enter the giveaway through the Circle K app or by visiting circlek.com/big-giveaway.

“As we continue to bring Inner Circle to new customers across the U.S., we’re celebrating in a big way to thank and reward our most loyal customers,” said Rick Rasor, Vice President of Global Loyalty at Circle K. “We strive to make every trip easy and rewarding while bringing in new value to our customers through Inner Circle – starting with The Big Circle K Giveaway!”

To participate in The Big Circle K Giveaway, current Inner Circle*** members can enroll in the Circle K app or visit circlek.com/big-giveaway. Interested customers can download the Circle K app, then create an account and either become an Inner Circle member or visit circlek.com/big-giveaway to find alternative entry options.

Disclaimers:

*Qualifying visits include: transactions greater than $0.01 and fuel purchases greater than four (4) gallons per transaction; and one (1) eligible fuel and one (1) eligible in-store merchandise transaction in a thirty (30) minute window will constitute a visit/transaction. Age-restricted items, such as tobacco products, alcohol and lottery, and gift cards, will not count as a transaction/visit unless purchased with other eligible items in a transaction. Inner Circle members must identify for their qualifying visit to be tracked.

** Fuel discount only available at participating Inner Circle store locations. To see if your location qualifies, download the Circle K app.

***No Purchase Necessary. US Resident 18+. Ends 5/6/2025. Official Rules visit Circle.com/big-giveaway. For interested participants not located near an Inner Circle location, alternative entry methods are available: Entrants can earn 10 bonus entries into the Grand Prize drawings and unlock a reward choice when they complete any of the following three (3) actions four (4) times in the Circle K app or online: Uploading a store receipt, scanning select UPC code or completing store check-ins using location services on their mobile device.

About Circle K and Parent Company Couche-Tard

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,800 stores, of which almost 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and has recently expanded to Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.

