Cinemo and Renault Korea enhance in-car video experience in the all-new FILANTE

Deepening collaboration to bring next-generation CARS Online Video to the newly launched SUV

KARLSRUHE, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Android--Cinemo, a global leader and highly innovative one-stop-shop provider for fully integrated digital media products, announces the continued expansion of its cooperation with Renault Korea, integrating CARS Online Video into the all-new FILANTE. Building on the success of their proven collaboration, Renault Korea selected Cinemo once more to enable a seamless, multi-screen in-car video experience designed for Android Automotive OS (AAOS).

FILANTE brings Renault’s premium, software-defined cockpit to life with connected media, intuitive discovery, and seamless playback. Powered by Cinemo’s CARS Online Video Browser, it provides access to high-quality video-on-demand, including streaming and unified content search that can grow with new services and content partners. A proven architecture and shared playbook helped Cinemo and Renault reduce complexity and deliver the project in under five months.

“Our collaboration on FILANTE shows how our turnkey and customizable solution CARS Online Video can reduce time-to-market while raising the bar on in-car video across Renault car models,” says Abe Silhan, Director Portfolio Management at Cinemo.

Cinemo CARS Online Video will be delivered as an integrated solution within the vehicle’s AAOS infotainment environment and supported by Cinemo’s cloud services.

About Renault Korea

Renault is a global automobile brand with a history of 127 years, based in France. It entered the Korean market in 2000 and rebranded as Renault Korea in 2024. Renault Korea, which operates an R&D center in Yongin and a production plant in Busan, is the one of five global hubs according to International Game Plan 2027 of Renault brand. In charge of developing the D/E segment car for the international market, Renault Korea unveiled the FILANTE as the disruptive E segment Crossover in early 2026 following the successful launch of the Grand Koleos in 2024.

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global provider of innovative infotainment products designed to create seamless digital media experiences. Its portfolio features award-winning, fully integrated, system-agnostic solutions that combine low footprint with high performance and quality.

Founded in 2008, Cinemo provides world-leading digital media solutions for the highly demanding automotive market. Trusted by more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1 suppliers, Cinemo has a strong track record of industry firsts.

By leveraging its field-proven digital media, cloud, and AI technologies, Cinemo has expanded its range to create the first open cloud ecosystem that connects devices, content, and users.

Cinemo’s global team of innovative thinkers, representing over 40 nationalities, is dedicated to driving continuous growth and developing digital media solutions that create value for our customers and partners.

Further information is available at www.cinemo.com.

