Cigniti’s Digital Assurance Leadership Capabilities Recognized

NelsonHall positions Cigniti as a Leader in AI & Cognitive Testing, Quality Engineering, Continuous Testing and Application Security Testing in NEAT 2022.

High Achiever in Cloud Migration Testing and Major Player in UX testing.

DALLAS & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Cigniti Technologies, a global leader in providing AI-driven, IP-led, digital assurance, software quality engineering, testing and consulting services, today announced that NelsonHall has recognized Cigniti as a market leader in AI & Cognitive, Application Security Testing, Continuous Testing & overall Quality Engineering, as a High Achiever in Cloud Migration, and as a Major Player in UX testing in the Quality Engineering NEAT charts.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO – Cigniti Technologies, said, “This recognition reaffirms Cigniti’s stated goal of helping global companies become digital-first. Businesses are significantly increasing their spends towards Digital reimagination and Platformization journeys, investing in AI & Analytics, Hyper Automation, DevOps, Cloud migration, Customer experience, IOT and Quality Engineering. Digital Assurance, Business Assurance, Process Assurance and Functional Assurance are critical. They ensure that modern, secure, robust, reliable, scalable, and intuitive software becomes a strategic business enabler for digital transformation programs to be successful.”

“We continue to significantly invest in our IP, BlueSwan™ and enhance its capabilities, to create new IP-based solutions, such as AI-led test data management, test environment management, and security engineering. Cigniti’s AI-based script-less test automation platform – iNSta – enables building of production grade test automation suites. The test execution engine integrates with the latest CI/CD tools and cloud infrastructure to support continuous testing, leading to reduced cost of quality, and improved productivity, stability, & reliability,” Srikanth added.

Sairam Vedam, Chief Marketing Officer, Cigniti said, “The recognition will enhance Cigniti’s mindshare as a preferred digital assurance services provider and thought leader across our customers, partners, analysts, media, investors, influencers and employees. This further confirms our belief that ensuring impeccable and frictionless digital experiences leveraging digital assurance services help companies become digital-first. Customers today are looking to leverage this expertise further. Cigniti’s proprietary platform led approach, its proven ability to deliver transformative digital experiences through a confluence of full-cycle digital assurance and automation services with a strong foundation of more than a decade in consistently serving 200+ organizations across the world is more apt than ever before.”

Dominique Raviart, IT Practice Director, NelsonHall, said, “Cigniti has performed well in our 2022 QE evaluation. This reflects the company’s continued investment in its offerings and capabilities across continuous testing/DevOps, cloud application migration, AI-based analytics and automation. NelsonHall expects that Cigniti will continue its specialization around digital, cloud, and security testing.”

About Cigniti

Cigniti Technologies Limited (NSE: CIGNITITEC, BSE: 534758), a global leader in providing AI-driven, IP-led, strategic digital assurance, software quality engineering, testing and consulting services, is headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with offices in USA, U.K., UAE, Australia, Czech Republic and Singapore. Leading global enterprises including Fortune 500 & Global 2000, trust us to accelerate their digital transformation, continuously expand their digital horizons and assure their digital next. We bring the power of AI into Agile and DevOps and offer digital services encompassing intelligent automation, big data analytics, cloud migration assurance, 5G assurance, customer experience assurance and much more. Our IP, next-gen quality engineering platform, BlueSwan helps assure digital next by predicting and preventing unanticipated application failures, thereby assisting our clients in accelerating their adoption of digital.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

