Ciena Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended January 29, 2022.

Q1 Revenue : $844.4 million

: $844.4 million Q1 Net Income per Share: $0.29 GAAP; $0.47 adjusted (non-GAAP)

$0.29 GAAP; $0.47 adjusted (non-GAAP) Share Repurchases: Ciena entered into a $250 million accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") arrangement during the first quarter of fiscal 2022 under its new share repurchase program. The final settlement of the ASR was completed in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 with approximately 3.6 million shares repurchased.

“First quarter revenue grew more than 10% year-over-year and continued broad-based demand drove very strong orders growth in the quarter, providing us additional visibility for the fiscal year," said Gary Smith, president and CEO of Ciena. "We expect our strategic investments to drive a significant increase in supply chain capacity in the second half, and therefore remain confident in our ability to address demand and achieve the strong revenue growth we expect for the fiscal year.”

For the fiscal first quarter 2022, Ciena reported revenue of $844.4 million as compared to $757.1 million for the fiscal first quarter 2021.

Ciena's GAAP net income for the fiscal first quarter 2022 was $45.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $55.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2021.

Ciena's adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal first quarter 2022 was $72.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $81.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the fiscal first quarter 2021.

Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Performance Summary

The tables below (in millions, except percentage data) provide comparisons of certain quarterly results to the prior year. Appendices A and B set forth reconciliations between the GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) measures contained in this release.

GAAP Results Q1 Q1 Period Change FY 2022 FY 2021 Y-T-Y* Revenue $ 844.4 $ 757.1 11.5 % Gross margin 45.5 % 47.3 % (1.8 ) % Operating expense $ 324.2 $ 282.1 14.9 % Operating margin 7.1 % 10.0 % (2.9 ) %

Non-GAAP Results Q1 Q1 Period Change FY 2022 FY 2021 Y-T-Y* Revenue $ 844.4 $ 757.1 11.5 % Adj. gross margin 46.2 % 48.0 % (1.8 )% Adj. operating expense $ 290.0 $ 253.0 14.6 % Adj. operating margin 11.8 % 14.6 % (2.8 )% Adj. EBITDA $ 123.7 $ 133.8 (7.5 )% * Denotes % change, or in the case of margin, absolute change

Revenue by Segment Q1 FY 2022 Q1 FY 2021 Revenue %** Revenue %** Networking Platforms Converged Packet Optical $ 540.9 64.1 $ 512.3 67.7 Routing and Switching 85.7 10.1 64.3 8.5 Total Networking Platforms 626.6 74.2 576.6 76.2 Platform Software and Services 72.9 8.6 49.9 6.6 Blue Planet Automation Software and Services 21.1 2.5 16.9 2.2 Global Services Maintenance Support and Training 72.5 8.6 67.6 8.9 Installation and Deployment 40.4 4.8 39.6 5.2 Consulting and Network Design 10.9 1.3 6.5 0.9 Total Global Services 123.8 14.7 113.7 15.0 Total $ 844.4 100.0 $ 757.1 100.0 ** Denotes % of total revenue

Additional Performance Metrics for Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Revenue by Geographic Region Q1 FY 2022 Q1 FY 2021 Revenue % ** Revenue % ** Americas $ 595.1 70.5 $ 496.6 65.6 Europe, Middle East and Africa 150.8 17.8 155.4 20.5 Asia Pacific 98.5 11.7 105.1 13.9 Total $ 844.4 100.0 $ 757.1 100.0 ** Denotes % of total revenue

One 10%-plus customer represented a total of 13.1% of revenue

Cash and investments totaled $1.7 billion

Cash flow used in operations totaled $54.4 million

Average days' sales outstanding (DSOs) were 97

Accounts receivable, net balance was $795.2 million

Unbilled contract asset, net balance was $117.0 million

Inventories totaled $457.6 million, including: Raw materials: $295.9 million Work in process: $10.3 million Finished goods: $149.9 million Deferred cost of sales: $36.9 million Reserve for excess and obsolescence: $(35.4) million

Product inventory turns were 3.3

Headcount totaled 7,419

Supplemental Materials and Live Web Broadcast of Unaudited Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Results

Today, Monday, March 7, 2022, in conjunction with this announcement, Ciena has posted to the Quarterly Results page of the Investor Relations section of its website certain related supporting materials for its unaudited fiscal first quarter 2022 results.

Ciena's management will also host a discussion today with investors and financial analysts that will include the Company's outlook. The live audio web broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern will be accessible via www.ciena.com. An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available shortly following its conclusion on the Investor Relations page of Ciena's website.

Notes to Investors

Forward-Looking Statements. You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, recent news, financial results, supplemental financial information, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, assumptions and other information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ciena's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Forward-looking statements in this release include: "First quarter revenue grew more than 10% year-over-year and continued broad-based demand drove very strong orders growth in the quarter, providing us additional visibility for the fiscal year" and "We expect our strategic investments to drive a significant increase in supply chain capacity in the second half, and therefore remain confident in our ability to address demand and achieve the strong revenue growth we expect for the fiscal year."

Ciena's actual results, performance or events may differ materially from these forward-looking statements made or implied due to a number of risks and uncertainties relating to Ciena's business, including: the effect of broader economic and market conditions on our customers and their business; our ability to execute our business and growth strategies; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of countermeasures taken to mitigate its spread on macroeconomic conditions, economic activity, demand for our technology solutions, short- and long-term changes in customer or end user needs, continuity of supply chain, our business operations, liquidity and financial results; changes in network spending or network strategy by our customers; seasonality and the timing and size of customer orders, including our ability to recognize revenue relating to such sales; the level of competitive pressure we encounter; the product, customer and geographic mix of sales within the period; supply chain constraints or disruptions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates affecting revenue and operating expense; factors beyond our control such as natural disasters, climate change, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical events, including but not limited to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, public health emergencies; the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; changes in tax or trade regulations, including the imposition of tariffs, duties or efforts to withdraw from or materially modify international trade agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed in Ciena’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including Ciena’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on December 17, 2021 and included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 to be filed with the SEC. Ciena assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information included in this press release.

Non-GAAP Presentation of Quarterly and Annual Results. This release includes non-GAAP measures of Ciena's gross profit, operating expense, income from operations, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, and measures of net income and net income per share. In evaluating the operating performance of Ciena's business, management excludes certain charges and credits that are required by GAAP. These items share one or more of the following characteristics: they are unusual and Ciena does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business; they do not involve the expenditure of cash; they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course; or their magnitude and timing is largely outside of Ciena's control. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures below provide management and investors useful information and meaningful insight to the operating performance of the business. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to Ciena's GAAP results and these measures are not intended to be a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Ciena's non-GAAP measures and the related adjustments may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies and should only be used to evaluate Ciena's results of operations in conjunction with our corresponding GAAP results. To the extent not previously disclosed in a prior Ciena financial results press release, Appendices A and B to this press release set forth a complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures contained in this release.

About Ciena. Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended January 29, January 30, 2022 2021 Revenue: Products $ 665,007 $ 597,220 Services 179,436 159,910 Total revenue 844,443 757,130 Cost of goods sold: Products 372,565 315,098 Services 87,691 84,141 Total cost of goods sold 460,256 399,239 Gross profit 384,187 357,891 Operating expenses: Research and development 148,409 132,741 Selling and marketing 118,881 97,278 General and administrative 44,498 39,993 Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 3,409 5,867 Amortization of intangible assets 8,918 5,910 Acquisition and integration costs 68 307 Total operating expenses 324,183 282,096 Income from operations 60,004 75,795 Interest and other income (loss), net 3,686 (1,121 ) Interest expense (8,648 ) (7,360 ) Income before income taxes 55,042 67,314 Provision for income taxes 9,219 11,966 Net income $ 45,823 $ 55,348 Net Income per Common Share Basic net income per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.36 Diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.29 $ 0.35 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 154,151 155,174 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding 1 155,807 156,583 1 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP diluted net income per potential common share for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 includes 1.7 million shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards.

Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating GAAP diluted net income per potential common share for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 includes 1.4 million shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards.

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) January 29,



2022 October 30,



2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,118,636 $ 1,422,546 Short-term investments 460,368 181,483 Accounts receivable, net 795,247 884,958 Inventories 457,604 374,265 Prepaid expenses and other 332,259 325,654 Total current assets 3,164,114 3,188,906 Long-term investments 88,640 70,038 Equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, net 276,120 284,968 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,340 44,285 Goodwill 322,822 311,645 Other intangible assets, net 101,026 65,314 Deferred tax asset, net 799,593 800,180 Other long-term assets 104,707 99,891 Total assets $ 4,900,362 $ 4,865,227 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 310,107 $ 356,176 Accrued liabilities and other short-term obligations 299,408 409,285 Deferred revenue 124,956 118,007 Operating lease liabilities 18,927 18,632 Current portion of long-term debt 6,930 6,930 Total current liabilities 760,328 909,030 Long-term deferred revenue 60,670 57,457 Other long-term obligations 159,942 166,803 Long-term operating lease liabilities 39,369 41,564 Long-term debt, net 1,065,263 670,355 Total liabilities $ 2,085,572 $ 1,845,209 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock – par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock – par value $0.01; 290,000,000 shares authorized; 152,990,723 and 154,858,981 shares issued and outstanding 1,530 1,549 Additional paid-in capital 6,567,474 6,803,162 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (14,905 ) 439 Accumulated deficit (3,739,309 ) (3,785,132 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,814,790 3,020,018 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,900,362 $ 4,865,227

CIENA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 29, January 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows used in operating activities: Net income $ 45,823 $ 55,348 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements 23,653 23,188 Share-based compensation expense 24,297 18,964 Amortization of intangible assets 12,230 9,642 Deferred taxes (766 ) (905 ) Provision for inventory excess and obsolescence 3,799 5,905 Provision for warranty 2,817 3,239 Other (8,615 ) 4,277 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 87,223 18,862 Inventories (87,178 ) (51,020 ) Prepaid expenses and other (14,134 ) (13,835 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,120 4,103 Accounts payable, accruals and other obligations (152,981 ) (112,170 ) Deferred revenue 10,417 31,917 Short and long-term operating lease liabilities (5,116 ) (4,834 ) Net cash used in operating activities (54,411 ) (7,319 ) Cash flows used in investing activities: Payments for equipment, furniture, fixtures and intellectual property (25,804 ) (20,868 ) Purchase of available for sale securities (350,465 ) (71,756 ) Proceeds from maturities of available for sale securities 50,000 51,266 Settlement of foreign currency forward contracts, net 1,346 2,357 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (56,036 ) — Proceeds from sale of equity investment — 4,678 Net cash used in investing activities (380,959 ) (34,323 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 400,000 — Payment of long term debt — (1,732 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (4,506 ) — Payment of finance lease obligations (771 ) (702 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (25,150 ) (19,242 ) Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (250,000 ) (12,406 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 15,146 13,447 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 134,719 (20,635 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,259 ) 2,879 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (303,910 ) (59,398 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,422,604 1,088,708 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,118,694 $ 1,029,310 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 7,670 $ 7,566 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net $ 6,112 $ 8,798 Operating lease payments $ 5,480 $ 5,387 Non-cash investing and financing activities Purchase of equipment in accounts payable $ 2,972 $ 5,935 Repurchase of common stock in accrued liabilities from repurchase program $ — $ 800 Operating lease right-of-use assets subject to lease liability $ 3,376 $ 555

APPENDIX A - Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non- GAAP) Quarterly Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended January 29, January 30, 2022 2021 Gross Profit Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP gross profit $ 384,187 $ 357,891 Share-based compensation-products 900 953 Share-based compensation-services 1,584 1,205 Amortization of intangible assets 3,312 3,732 Total adjustments related to gross profit 5,796 5,890 Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit $ 389,983 $ 363,781 Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross profit percentage 46.2 % 48.0 % Operating Expense Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP operating expense $ 324,183 $ 282,096 Share-based compensation-research and development 6,830 4,794 Share-based compensation-sales and marketing 7,060 5,816 Share-based compensation-general and administrative 7,912 6,358 Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 3,409 5,867 Amortization of intangible assets 8,918 5,910 Acquisition and integration costs 68 307 Total adjustments related to operating expense 34,197 29,052 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating expense $ 289,986 $ 253,044 Income from Operations Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP income from operations $ 60,004 $ 75,795 Total adjustments related to gross profit 5,796 5,890 Total adjustments related to operating expense 34,197 29,052 Total adjustments related to income from operations 39,993 34,942 Adjusted (non-GAAP) income from operations $ 99,997 $ 110,737 Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating margin percentage 11.8 % 14.6 % Net Income Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) GAAP net income $ 45,823 $ 55,348 Exclude GAAP provision for income taxes 9,219 11,966 Income before income taxes 55,042 67,314 Total adjustments related to income from operations 39,993 34,942 Unrealized gain on cost method equity investment (4,120 ) — Adjusted income before income taxes 90,915 102,256 Non-GAAP tax provision on adjusted income before income taxes 18,365 20,962 Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income $ 72,550 $ 81,294 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 154,151 155,174 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding 1 155,807 156,583 Net Income per Common Share GAAP diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.29 $ 0.35 Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per potential common share $ 0.47 $ 0.52 1 Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per potential common share for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 includes 1.7 million shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards.

Weighted average dilutive potential common shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted net income per potential common share for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 includes 1.4 million shares underlying certain stock option and stock unit awards.

APPENDIX B - Calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended January 29, January 30, 2022 2021 Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) Net income (GAAP) $ 45,823 $ 55,348 Add: Interest expense 8,648 7,360 Less: Interest and other income (loss), net 3,686 (1,121 ) Add: Provision for income taxes 9,219 11,966 Add: Depreciation of equipment, building, furniture and fixtures, and amortization of leasehold improvements 23,653 23,188 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 12,230 9,642 EBITDA $ 95,887 $ 108,625 Add: Share-based compensation cost 24,297 18,964 Add: Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 3,409 5,867 Add: Acquisition and integration costs 68 307 Adjusted EBITDA $ 123,661 $ 133,763

The adjusted (non-GAAP) measures above and their reconciliation to Ciena's GAAP results for the periods presented reflect adjustments relating to the following items:

Share-based compensation - a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting guidance.

a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting guidance. Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs - costs incurred as a result of restructuring activities taken to align resources with perceived market opportunities and the redesign of business processes.

costs incurred as a result of restructuring activities taken to align resources with perceived market opportunities and the redesign of business processes. Amortization of intangible assets - a non-cash expense arising from the acquisition of intangible assets, principally developed technologies and customer-related intangibles, that Ciena is required to amortize over its expected useful life.

a non-cash expense arising from the acquisition of intangible assets, principally developed technologies and customer-related intangibles, that Ciena is required to amortize over its expected useful life. Acquisition and integration costs - includes financial, legal and accounting advisor expense related to our acquisition of Vyatta during the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Acquisition and integration costs for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 include costs of acquisition compensation associated with a three-year earn-out arrangement related to the DonRiver acquisition in fiscal 2018.

- includes financial, legal and accounting advisor expense related to our acquisition of Vyatta during the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Acquisition and integration costs for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 include costs of acquisition compensation associated with a three-year earn-out arrangement related to the DonRiver acquisition in fiscal 2018. Unrealized gain on cost method equity investmen t - reflects a change in the carrying value of a certain cost method equity investment.

t - reflects a change in the carrying value of a certain cost method equity investment. Non-GAAP tax provision - consists of current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the level of adjusted income before income taxes and utilizes a current, blended U.S. and foreign statutory annual tax rate of 20.2% for the first fiscal quarter of 2022 and 20.5% for the first fiscal quarter of 2021. This rate may be subject to change in the future, including as a result of changes in tax policy or tax strategy.

