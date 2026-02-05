Ciena Announces Reporting Date and Web Broadcast for Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Results

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), the global leader in high-speed connectivity, expects to announce its fiscal first quarter financial results on Thursday, March 5, 2026 before the open of the financial markets. The press release will be available on Ciena’s website at www.ciena.com.

In conjunction with the announcement, Ciena will post an additional set of supporting materials to the Quarterly Results page of the Investor Relations section of its website. Ciena’s management will then host a live audio web broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern accessible via www.ciena.com.

Rebroadcast Information

For those listeners unable to participate in the live web broadcast, an archived version of the conference call will be available shortly following the conclusion of the live call in the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations section of Ciena’s website.

