Ciena Announces Internet Availability of 2026 Annual Meeting Proxy Materials

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), the global leader in high-speed connectivity, announced today that proxy materials are now available for its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Event: 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026, 3:00 p.m. ET

Listen Live: An audio webcast of the meeting, accompanied by a slide presentation, will be posted at the time of the event. Stockholders of record will be able to ask questions through the virtual platform. Registration and all materials can be found at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CIEN2026

Stockholder Materials: Proxy materials for the 2026 Annual Meeting are now available on the Ciena Investor Relations website at http://investor.ciena.com.

Online Annual Report: The 2025 Annual Report is now available and can be downloaded here or at http://investor.ciena.com. The interactive version of the 2025 Annual Report is also available and can be accessed here.

Additional Stockholder Information: Ciena stockholders as of the January 27, 2026, record date for the Annual Meeting will be mailed a "Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials" and will be entitled to attend, vote and submit questions at the Annual Meeting by entering the 16-digit control number included in their notice. The notice will also include instructions for accessing Ciena's proxy materials online or requesting paper copies of the materials.

About Ciena

Ciena is the global leader in high-speed connectivity. We build the world's most advanced networks to support exponential growth in bandwidth demand. By harnessing the power of our networking systems, interconnects, automation software, and services, Ciena revolutionizes data transmission and network management.

