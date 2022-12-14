Cielo Recognizes CI&T as the “Best Supplier” in the Innovation Category

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CI&T, a global digital specialist, received the “Best Supplier” award, in the Innovation category, from Cielo, a leader in electronic payments in Brazil and Latin America. Cielo recognized the company for being a valued partner and for its commitment to delivering high-quality digital initiatives at speed and scale.

For Cielo, CI&T presented a distinguished performance in carrying out projects such as the launch of PIX, an easy and intuitive digital payment method developed by the Central Bank of Brazil, the Acquisition of Receivables, providing a complete autoservice through a digital channel, and the E-commerce platform, offering its commercial establishments the option to sell online, including checkout solutions and payment methods.

The award, granted annually, brings together Cielo’s leading partners and recognizes those who stood out for their quality, speed, competitive attitude, and innovation in the services provided, through the supplier evaluation program.

“Over the years, CI&T has demonstrated its valuable contribution to the evolutionary challenges of Cielo’s platforms, through the delivery of several engagements, always guided by agility, contribution of relevant technical expertise and commitment to the established goals. The innovation award in 2022 confirms its differential in meeting Cielo’s demands”, says Rodolfo Bonifacio, general manager of procurement and strategic sourcing at Cielo.

“The relentless pursuit of innovation is a fundamental requirement for Cielo in all its areas. When we add innovative solutions to our portfolio, we are helping Brazilian entrepreneurs to boost their businesses. Having partners as dedicated as CI&T on this journey is a privilege”, says Mauro Gomide, chief information officer at Cielo.

“This recognition proves our dedication to the engagements we undertake. We have a team committed to delivering solutions in an agile, assertive and innovative way, capable of bringing outstanding results to our partners. It confirms that we are constantly advancing and refining our capabilities”, says Luis Carlos Molan, executive director of CI&T.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 27-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience, and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,900 professionals.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Eduardo Galvão



investors@ciandt.com

Media Relations Contact:

RPMA Comunicação



ciet@rpmacomunicacao.com.br