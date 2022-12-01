Ciello Wins Calix Innovations “Giant of Engineering” Award for Outstanding Network Security, Ensuring Zero Subscribers Were Impacted by an Attempted Attack

After an outside attack resulted in a lengthy network outage, Ciello partnered with Calix to reset and build the most secure network they could build—repelling thousands of daily attempts and leveraging the Calix Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE platforms to extend world-class security from the access network into subscribers’ homes

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) recognizes Ciello as a Giant of Engineering and a 2022 Calix Innovations Award winner. Announced at ConneXions 2022, the award honors Ciello for transforming their access network to create the most secure network they could possibly build. Embracing the Calix Intelligent Access EDGE™ platform, Ciello simplified their entire network by re-architecting it and moving Layer 3 closer to the subscriber. This enabled them to consolidate service-enabling network functions and improved network security. The new architecture protected the network—and subscribers—from a recent distributed denial of service (DDoS) “broadcast storm” attack that previously would have taken it down. Instead, the team was able to rapidly isolate and resolve the issue, ensuring zero subscribers were impacted. Ciello further ensures a secure experience for subscribers by deploying the Calix Revenue EDGE™ platform with ProtectIQ®—the Calix managed service that protects home networks from viruses, ransomware, and malicious websites—in every home.

Ciello is the fiber broadband subsidiary of San Luis Valley Rural Electric Cooperative based in Monte Vista, Colorado. After a distributed denial of service (DDoS) “broadcast storm” attack took down Ciello’s network in 2020, Calix Professional Services teams partnered with Ciello engineers to design a new network architecture that would secure the network against any future attacks. At the heart of the design is the Intelligent Access EDGE platform and the Calix E9-2 Intelligent EDGE System. The E9-2 gave Ciello a broadband network gateway that brings subscriber management and service routing closer to the subscriber while also providing Layer 2 aggregation. The network’s formidable security was proven when it successfully turned back another recent broadcast storm. The storm made no impact on Ciello’s network, which experienced zero downtime from the access network to the residence.

Ciello’s commitment to an exceptional and secure subscriber experience extends directly into subscribers’ homes with the Revenue EDGE platform. Ciello delivers ProtectIQ to new subscribers and current subscribers with Calix GigaSpire® BLAST systems at no extra cost. ProtectIQ proved its value during a recent DDoS attack on a subscriber’s digital video recorder (DVR). When Ciello added ProtectIQ to the subscriber’s account, the network security managed service immediately identified and halted the attack.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Calix as an innovator and Giant of Engineering,” said Monroe Johnson, chief technology officer at Ciello, based in Monte Vista, Colorado. “Security is our number one concern. Every day we encounter botnets transmitting pirated movies, DDoS attacks, viruses, and the list goes on. Network attacks can do immeasurable damage to your brand and the trust subscribers place in you. We help make other businesses viable. Having a super-secure network is vitally important, especially to our expanding base of IT contracting subscribers who trust us with their clients. And as broadband grows as an economic driver, providing the most secure network we can build becomes a critical component of our community’s viability and growth. Calix has been an invaluable partner, with a real understanding of the needs of small BSPs like us and an unwavering commitment to our success.”

“We are proud to recognize Ciello as the winner of the 2022 Customer Innovations Award for Engineering,” said Shane Eleniak, executive vice president of products at Calix. “Partnering with Calix, Ciello recovered from a devastating DDoS attack to become a giant of network engineering in a very competitive market. Ciello is not alone in putting security first. In a recent survey of small and midsize BSP leadership, nearly 40 percent said they will invest in security infrastructure. In addition, almost 70 percent identified home network security as a leading use case. World-class network security enables Ciello to push back against the competition, add subscribers, drive revenue growth, and deploy the managed services that will make them an invaluable community partner for years to come.”

