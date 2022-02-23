Home Business Wire CiDRA Minerals Processing Inc. Announces Value Enhancements for Their Breakthrough Technology Enabling...
Business Wire

CiDRA Minerals Processing Inc. Announces Value Enhancements for Their Breakthrough Technology Enabling Automated Grind Optimization

di Business Wire

Second Generation CYCLONEtrac™ Particle Size Measurement and Tracking System Now Includes a Suite of New Capabilities

WALLINGFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CiDRA Minerals Processing Inc. has a long history of applying a proven technology and science in a unique, robust architecture to enhance production efficiency and enhanced recovery in the mining sector. Customer challenges and unserved needs have fueled CiDRA’s mission and passion for ingenuity and innovation to develop industry specific product optimization solutions to mines throughout the world. Within this context, CiDRA announces new enhanced features for its grind management technology aligned with this mission.

CYCLONEtrac PST, the world’s only commercial, real time measurement system that directly measures and reports particle sizes from each individual cyclone every four (4) seconds to enable an individual cyclone, micro control strategy. CYCLONEtrac also enables closed-loop, automated control of the grind circuit (macro control strategy). Another key capability that the CYCLONEtrac technology delivers is tracking particle sizes across the desired range, reducing particle size variability and ensuring oversize does not violate downstream barriers to the flotation circuits.

New capabilities added to CYCLONEtrac Particle Size Measurement and Tracking System include:

Premier Software Upgrade – Up to Five Particle Size Outputs Now Available – This value enhanced option allows for a cluster-wide, real time P80 measurement than can be derived from the consolidated individual cyclone measurements which are reported to the control system; one to five outputs available (as percent passing or retained on a standard screen, e.g.150µm).

CYCLONEtrac SMARTsensor™ – This new generation of sensor technology includes a condition-based monitoring feature together with its advanced signal processing technology, that enabling predictive maintenance for sensor replacement, and thereby enhancing the utilization of valuable maintenance resources and cyclone uptime. A “time to live” bar is displayed on the CYCLONEtrac OPTIgrind™ software system display. When the wear of the SMARTsensor waveguide approaches its minimum wear specification, a warning to replace the sensor is sent to the plant control system via the OPC protocol.

CYCLONEtrac real time particle size measurements are providing mining operators around the world with real time, actionable information that is being transformed to knowledge. “The extremely fast payback on our customers’ investment in CYCLONEtrac technology in terms of optimizing the grind circuit and maximizing Net Valuable Metal Production, is a common theme expressed by customers.” states John Viega, Vice President of Global Sales and Service. Recently, a customer testimonial from a senior manager from a large copper mine stated, “The entire execution team needs to challenge the current operating paradigms and explore the entire range of operating conditions with ‘new eyes’ once the [CYCLONEtrac] system is installed, with the mindset that new operating conditions may be found in previously ‘off limits’ territory. There is a wealth of new information that none of us have seen before regarding cyclone cluster operation.”

CiDRA Minerals Processing develops advanced technologies and solutions that create new paradigms in the minerals processing industry with a focus on increasing enterprise value through optimization, increased recoveries and enhancing the sustainability of limited and valuable resources.

Additional information about CiDRA and the CYCLONEtrac system can be found at www.cidra.com

Contacts

Alessandra Castillo

CiDRA Minerals Processing

email Alessandra Castillo

Articoli correlati

Grain Management-Backed Y-COM Welcomes David Schoenberger as CFO

Business Wire Business Wire -
Schoenberger brings decades of executive financial management experience in the telecommunications industry MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Young’s Communications, LLC (“Y-COM” or the...
Continua a leggere

TransPerfect Music City Bowl Sets Record with $32 Million of Total Economic Impact for Nashville

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today...
Continua a leggere

Varos Emerges from Stealth with $4M Seed Round to Revolutionize Competitive Analytics and Break Data Silos

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Varos, a data sharing platform helping companies compare their KPIs to their peers,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Grain Management-Backed Y-COM Welcomes David Schoenberger as CFO

Business Wire