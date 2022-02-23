CiDRA Minerals Processing Inc. Announces Value Enhancements for Their Breakthrough Technology Enabling Automated Grind Optimization

Second Generation CYCLONEtrac™ Particle Size Measurement and Tracking System Now Includes a Suite of New Capabilities

WALLINGFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CiDRA Minerals Processing Inc. has a long history of applying a proven technology and science in a unique, robust architecture to enhance production efficiency and enhanced recovery in the mining sector. Customer challenges and unserved needs have fueled CiDRA’s mission and passion for ingenuity and innovation to develop industry specific product optimization solutions to mines throughout the world. Within this context, CiDRA announces new enhanced features for its grind management technology aligned with this mission.

CYCLONEtrac PST, the world’s only commercial, real time measurement system that directly measures and reports particle sizes from each individual cyclone every four (4) seconds to enable an individual cyclone, micro control strategy. CYCLONEtrac also enables closed-loop, automated control of the grind circuit (macro control strategy). Another key capability that the CYCLONEtrac technology delivers is tracking particle sizes across the desired range, reducing particle size variability and ensuring oversize does not violate downstream barriers to the flotation circuits.

New capabilities added to CYCLONEtrac Particle Size Measurement and Tracking System include:

Premier Software Upgrade – Up to Five Particle Size Outputs Now Available – This value enhanced option allows for a cluster-wide, real time P80 measurement than can be derived from the consolidated individual cyclone measurements which are reported to the control system; one to five outputs available (as percent passing or retained on a standard screen, e.g.150µm).

CYCLONEtrac SMARTsensor™ – This new generation of sensor technology includes a condition-based monitoring feature together with its advanced signal processing technology, that enabling predictive maintenance for sensor replacement, and thereby enhancing the utilization of valuable maintenance resources and cyclone uptime. A “time to live” bar is displayed on the CYCLONEtrac OPTIgrind™ software system display. When the wear of the SMARTsensor waveguide approaches its minimum wear specification, a warning to replace the sensor is sent to the plant control system via the OPC protocol.

CYCLONEtrac real time particle size measurements are providing mining operators around the world with real time, actionable information that is being transformed to knowledge. “The extremely fast payback on our customers’ investment in CYCLONEtrac technology in terms of optimizing the grind circuit and maximizing Net Valuable Metal Production, is a common theme expressed by customers.” states John Viega, Vice President of Global Sales and Service. Recently, a customer testimonial from a senior manager from a large copper mine stated, “The entire execution team needs to challenge the current operating paradigms and explore the entire range of operating conditions with ‘new eyes’ once the [CYCLONEtrac] system is installed, with the mindset that new operating conditions may be found in previously ‘off limits’ territory. There is a wealth of new information that none of us have seen before regarding cyclone cluster operation.”

CiDRA Minerals Processing develops advanced technologies and solutions that create new paradigms in the minerals processing industry with a focus on increasing enterprise value through optimization, increased recoveries and enhancing the sustainability of limited and valuable resources.

Additional information about CiDRA and the CYCLONEtrac system can be found at www.cidra.com

Contacts

Alessandra Castillo



CiDRA Minerals Processing



email Alessandra Castillo