CIC Health Elevates Rachel Wilson to Chief Executive Officer
CIC Health Elevates Rachel Wilson to Chief Executive Officer

Organization promotes Rachel Wilson to CEO as it continues to prioritize public health beyond the COVID-19 pandemic

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CIC Health, a public health company, today announced that its Board has elevated Rachel Wilson to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

CIC Health is best known as one of the largest COVID testing and vaccination service providers in New England. As CEO, Wilson will build on CIC Health’s foundation of partnering with governmental agencies and community organizations to detect, contain, and mitigate the social, health, and economic impacts of infectious disease outbreaks.

“Rachel joined CIC Health’s leadership team during a pivotal time in the pandemic, before we even had approved vaccines. Initially as COO and later as President, Rachel’s dedication to addressing health disparities in the Commonwealth and her unmatched ability to get things done made her a perfect candidate to take over the top spot,” said Tim Rowe. Rowe co-founded CIC Health with Dr Atul Gawande in 2020 and served as the initial CEO of the company. Rowe continues to serve as the CEO of the Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC), the innovation campus operator which spun out CIC Health. “Rachel’s experience and passion for transforming healthcare has been vital in shaping CIC Health’s mission over the past couple of years and she will continue to be instrumental in forming the necessary partnerships to work towards tackling future public health challenges,” said Rowe.

Established in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, CIC Health found its roots in prioritizing the health and safety of individuals, leading the rapid scaling of testing operations across 18 states, as well as operating mass vaccination sites across the Commonwealth at Gillette Stadium, Hynes Convention Center, Fenway Park and hundreds of community sites across Massachusetts. To date, CIC Health has facilitated more than 6.5 million COVID-19 tests and 1.2 million vaccinations.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to continue expanding on CIC Health’s foundation and use our unique surveillance model and scaling capabilities to respond to future public health challenges,” said Wilson. “Throughout my career, I have focused on developing and implementing innovative, high-value, patient-centered programs that aim to improve communities and address public health disparities. Our work at CIC Health builds on these values and our partnerships with public and private entities, as well as with community members and organizations, enables us to provide impactful solutions to improve public health and address disparities. Our work is just beginning and I’m ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead.”

While serving as President, Wilson established countless public-private partnerships with innovative organizations that were integral in creating authentic connections with community members, responding to the pandemic, building trust, creating opportunities for learning and dialogue, and, ultimately, breaking down barriers to accessing services.

As pandemic response needs shift, CIC Health is expanding its focus on detecting, containing, and mitigating infectious disease outbreaks through community-level solutions. The collaborative efforts between CIC Health, state officials, and community partners have played a key part in the success of CIC Health’s response efforts throughout the pandemic, and the organization will continue to rely on key partnerships to provide scalable solutions to address future public health needs.

Prior to her role at CIC Health, Wilson served as the Chief Operating Officer at Atrius Health where she provided overall strategic direction and operational oversight for clinical service lines. Currently, Wilson is also a Health Innovators Fellow at The Aspen Institute where she, alongside other healthcare professionals, reflects on priorities and develops solutions to reimagine healthcare in the United States. She earned her Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy from Elizabethtown College.

About CIC Health

CIC Health is a public health company that partners with governmental agencies to detect, contain, and mitigate the social, health, and economic impacts of infectious disease outbreaks. Our surveillance platform accelerates the time to detect such outbreaks and provides actionable insights to public health officials. We collaborate with officials to deploy community-level solutions such as testing, vaccination, and other medical logistics services.

Founded in June 2020, CIC Health has facilitated more than 6.5 million COVID-19 tests and 1.2 million vaccinations. We are the winner of the 2021 Color Magazine All Inclusive Award for Leadership Organizations, a 2021 Fast Company World Changing ideas honoree, and a 2020 Massachusetts TLC Tech Top 50 Covid-19 Response honoree.

