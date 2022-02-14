ChurnZero Rated Most Loved Customer Success Software by TrustRadius

Customer reviews fuel this honor and recent G2 Best Software Award

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success software platform, today announced it has earned the TrustRadius 2022 Most Loved Award, as well as G2’s 2022 Best Software Award. TrustRadius and G2 are online marketplaces that guide technology buyers on their software purchasing decisions, and both recognitions are awarded based on real customer reviews.

Out of the 25,820 products on TrustRadius in more than 800 technology categories, ChurnZero rated as one of the 101 “Most Loved” software in 2022—placing the company in the top .004%. This designation is determined by how often customers use the word “love” to describe the company and software.

“The feeling is mutual,” You Mon Tsang, ChurnZero CEO and co-founder said on winning the Most Loved award. “We built ChurnZero because we knew there was a better way to help our customers—and their customers—succeed. Customer Success Managers are in our software and talk with our team every day. Our job is to make sure that every interaction helps them. It’s a partnership. It’s our passion. Their success is literally the heart of our business.”

“Keeping customers happy is key to any business. The right customer success software helps immensely in maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction. ChurnZero is one of the most loved software products of 2022,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “ChurnZero earned a Most Loved award based directly on feedback from their customers. Reviewers highlight the dashboards, security features, and automated workflows.”

ChurnZero tops G2’s Best Software list with 94% customer satisfaction

G2’s, a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, Best Software List ranks the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely user reviews.

ChurnZero was named to G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards, placing #31 on the Project Management Products list and achieving the highest rating for Customer Success software. This award is earned by software products and companies that provide best-in-class customer service products and experiences for their customers.

ChurnZero earned a leadership spot specifically due to its powerful client onboarding capabilities that provide Customer Success managers the ability to guide their customers through onboarding, product adoption, renewals, and advocacy successfully, and give 100% visibility into the entire process.

This is ChurnZero’s second time appearing on one of G2’s Best Software lists, earning its place this year thanks to its mission of helping subscription businesses fight customer churn. ChurnZero previously made the list as being named one of the Fastest Growing Products in 2020.

