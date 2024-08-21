Church’s Texas Chicken® selected PAR Punchh® to Revolutionize Customer Engagement and Loyalty

Crispy Engagement, Crunchy Solutions, Classic Experience, Humble Service

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ever dreamt of your favorite meals doing more than just satisfying your hunger? Picture this: every crispy, golden bite from Church’s Texas Chicken® not only delights your taste buds but also brings you closer to exclusive rewards and offers. That’s the new reality for guests of Church’s Texas Chicken® as they select ParTech, Inc. (PAR)‘s industry-leading loyalty and offers solution, PAR Punchh®, to enhance their customer experience. This collaboration promises to redefine how customers engage with their favorite chicken brand.





Crafting a Superior Experience

The story of Church’s Texas Chicken is one of dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. Known for its bold Texas flavor, legendary hand-battered fried chicken and home-style sides, the brand is committed to putting its guests first and seeking a deeper connection with them leveraging PAR Technology, a leader in restaurant tech innovation.

By choosing PAR’s Punchh platform, Church’s Texas Chicken is transforming its guest engagement and loyalty program. This decision was driven by Punchh’s proven expertise in swiftly implementing comprehensive loyalty solutions tailored to the dynamic needs of the restaurant industry.

“Church’s Texas Chicken’s decision to team up with Punchh shows their commitment to a unified guest experience,” stated Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “Working together with them, we’re not just strengthening their connection with fans, but also setting them apart from the competition. By blending their iconic offerings with our cutting-edge solutions, we’re creating a winning feast!”

PAR Punchh’s platform will empower Church’s Texas Chicken to streamline offer management and implement a full loyalty program to drive customer satisfaction and loyalty. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both Punchh and Church’s Texas Chicken, signaling a joint commitment to elevating the customer experience in the quick-service restaurant sector.

“PAR Punchh has consistently demonstrated the ability to quickly implement comprehensive loyalty solutions that meet the dynamic needs of large-scale operations for our brand,” said Jessica Wu-McConnell, Vice President of Digital and Loyalty at Church’s Texas Chicken. “Their responsive support and proven scalability were key factors in our decision, ensuring a smooth and efficient launch of our loyalty initiatives.”

Rewards that Satisfy

Church’s Texas Chicken has launched an all-new loyalty program, Church’s Real Rewards™, at all their U.S. locations. This program leverages Punchh’s Loyalty and Campaigns solutions to offer a robust, points-based experience. Members receive a free 2-Piece Leg & Thigh or 3-piece Tenders for signing up and can redeem points for nearly anything on the menu, including a 16-piece chicken meal.

And that’s not all! To celebrate the launch of Church’s Texas Chicken’s new REAL REWARDS loyalty program and improved mobile app, the brand will be giving 500 lucky winners free Church’s Texas Chicken for a year! To enter the “Church’s Texas Chicken Free Chicken for a Year” sweepstakes, guests simply need to sign up for REAL REWARDS on the new app or online by September 4, 2024, and they will be automatically entered for the chance to win. For details on the sweepstakes, visit the Church’s Texas Chicken website.

For more information about PAR Punchh’s Loyalty Offers, Engagement Platform, and its Services, please visit partech.com.

About Church’s Texas Chicken® / Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church’s Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.4 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and FS Investments since 2021, Church’s® celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2022.

For more information, visit www.churchs.com and www.texaschicken.com. You can also follow Church’s Texas Chicken® on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok.

About PAR Technology and Punchh

For over 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) has led the industry in providing innovative solutions for restaurants worldwide. Our industry-leading loyalty and customer engagement platform, PAR Punchh®, trusted by over 30% of top restaurant brands, empowers restaurants to build lasting connections with their guests and drive business growth. Seamlessly integrating in-store and digital experiences, Punchh leverages AI-powered tools to create personalized campaigns that enhance guest engagement and drive loyalty sales. Combining the expertise of PAR with Punchh’s leading digital marketing solutions, restaurants are equipped to thrive in today’s competitive market. Learn more at partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts

Christopher R. Byrnes (315) 743-8376

chris_byrnes@partech.com