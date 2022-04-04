Church Mutual® Announces a Leadership Promotion

MERRILL, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I.1, has promoted Kshitij Kohli “Kohli” to assistant vice president – IT Application Development and Integration.

Kohli joined the company in 2010 as a database administrator and was promoted to senior database administrator in 2012. In 2013, he was named advisory database administrator and assumed the role of advisory new application developer in 2015. Kohli was promoted to IT people manager in 2016 and advisory IT people manager in 2018 and assumed the role of advisory IT application development manager later that year. He was promoted to director of strategic alignment in 2020.

Kohli earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Kurukshetra University in India, a master’s degree in computer science from Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago and a Master of Business Administration degree from Carlson School of Management – University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Kohli and his family reside in Wausau, Wisconsin.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, secular and non-secular camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers’ compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

A.M. Best Company “A” (excellent) rating.

Wisconsin 75 Top Private Company by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Wisconsin 75 Distinguished Performer: Innovation by Deloitte US 2019.

2021 Gallup Culture Transformation Award recipient.

2020 Women and Diversity Award recipient from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

Futuremakers Partner by Wisconsin Technical College System.

Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies.

Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation by the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies.

2018-2019 Employer of the Year by Northcentral Technical College.

1Church Mutual is a stock insurer whose policyholders are members of the parent mutual holding company formed on 1/1/20. S.I. = a stock insurer.

