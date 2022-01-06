Chronos Tech Appoints Ali Farhang as Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chronos Tech LLC today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Ali Farhang as the CEO. Ali will assume day-to-day leadership and will also join Chronos Tech’s Board of Directors.

Ali Farhang has been a successful technologist, executive, and advisor in the semiconductor industry for the past 30 years leading global R&D teams towards the development and commercialization of some of the preeminent products in our industry. Most recently, as Corporate Vice President at Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), he led the successful formation of its Central Engineering R&D organization. Before that, he was at Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) where he was appointed VP of Engineering in 2012. During his 26yrs tenure at Intel, he held progressively expanding senior leadership positions within Intel’s R&D teams and made significant technical and leadership contributions in the development of Intel’s array of semiconductor products. Since 2018, he has also leveraged his broad technical, management and strategic expertise to advise multiple early-stage semiconductor startups, one of which successfully completed its multibillion dollar IPO on the London Exchange in 2021.

Speaking on behalf of the Board, Behrooz Abdi said, “The Chronos team has created an incredible platform which enables a new class of SoCs to scale beyond Moore’s Law, and creating new applications in data communication and processing, and AI. We are now fortunate to have someone of Ali’s caliber and experience, with a demonstrated capability in building successful organizations and businesses, to lead Chronos into commercialization phase.”

“I am very excited about joining such an innovative and talented team. Chronos has successfully developed highly disruptive SoC fabric solutions that enable best in class latency, power, and area all with implementation ease,” said Ali Farhang. “I am certainly looking forward to further developing our company with a clear technical and commercial ambition to revolutionize the SoC connectivity technology landscape.”

About Chronos Tech

Chronos Tech is a leader in IPs and fabric interconnect solutions enabling next-generation intelligent System-on-Chips (SoCs) targeting a wide range of applications, from cloud computing and AI to mobile and automotive, leveraging best in class latency and throughput performance for modern heterogeneous systems. For more information, visit www.chronostech.com.

