Christopher Krebs Joins SentinelOne Advisory Board

Former Director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Named as Company’s First Advisory Board Member

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberSecurity–SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that Christopher Krebs has joined the company’s Advisory Board as the inaugural member. Krebs, who most recently served as the Director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), joins SentinelOne in its efforts to protect federal, national, and enterprise organizations against ransomware and the evolving threat landscape.

“Today’s ransomware attacks permeate nearly every aspect of our lives: every industry, geography, and business is at risk. Every week we uncover new devastating attacks that combine extortion, data theft, and business disruption,” said Nicholas Warner, COO, SentinelOne. “Few have more direct public and private sector experience in the battle against ransomware and advanced threats than Chris Krebs. We’re proud to have him join our advisory board.”

Krebs’s experience and perspective will be valuable as SentinelOne continues to innovate its solutions. Krebs comes to SentinelOne after an extensive career leading cybersecurity programs at renowned public and private organizations. Prior to joining CISA as its first Director, Krebs held other roles at the Department of Homeland Security, and at Microsoft.

“SentinelOne is bringing a proactive and innovative approach to cybersecurity that organizations in the public and private sector really need,” added Krebs. “Traditional, human-powered approaches and solutions are struggling to match the pace of the increasingly automated threat. Organizations across industries should embrace solutions that allow them to match and outpace the adversary through automated prevention, detection, and response of their own. Joining the SentinelOne Advisory Board allows me to continue helping organizations not just defend against today’s threats, but also become more resilient and anticipate tomorrow’s risks, and I could not be more excited.”

Cybercriminals are targeting a variety of private and public entities today, and ransomware is often their tool of choice. From the Colonial Pipeline to JBS Foods to countless attacks on hospitals and state and local government offices, it seems that cybercriminals can compromise any entity. First generation AI tools have difficulty handling the volume, variety, and velocity of data that must be ingested and analyzed, in real-time, to be effective in preventing breaches. SentinelOne’s AI-powered technology aims to continuously, proactively and autonomously secure and remediate advanced threats.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform.

