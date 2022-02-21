Christina Dempsey, RN, DNP and Joseph P. Greskoviak Honored With 2022 Press Ganey Lifetime Achievement Award

Recipients Recognized for Outstanding Contributions to Healthcare

Dr. Dempsey spent more than a decade of her career at Press Ganey, serving as chief nursing officer (CNO), and most recently, as CNO emeritus. Initiatives she led as Press Ganey CNO helped transform the practice of nursing throughout the country by pioneering the concept of Compassionate Connected Care™ and educating organizations on the connection between patient outcomes and nurse engagement.

“Christy is the epitome of a strong, talented nurse leader who never stops working to make the healthcare system better for patients, families and caregivers,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey. “After more than three decades in healthcare, Christy is retiring from Press Ganey, but the impact of her work will be felt by patients and caregivers for generations to come.”

Joe Greskoviak, a longtime healthcare executive, joined Press Ganey in 2012 and held numerous executive positions of increasing scope and scale throughout his tenure. Under Greskoviak’s leadership, Press Ganey developed census-based surveying, enabling health systems with real-time, actionable insights that have reshaped the industry’s approach to patient experience. Additionally, Greskoviak helped close more than 15 acquisitions, propelling Press Ganey into rapid growth and enhancing its suite of solutions.

“Joe is remarkable leader, as well as a mentor to many,” Ryan said. “Anyone who has ever worked with him understands and appreciates his passion to make navigating healthcare simpler. His accomplishments are countless, and they have changed the way health systems operate for the better. I am personally grateful for his friendship and proud to have worked with him.”

Greskoviak currently serves as Operating Partner at Abundant Venture Partners and is on Press Ganey’s board of directors.

