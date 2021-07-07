Chris Krebs, Former Director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to Headline Cloud Security Alliance’s SECtember℠

Registration opens today for industry’s premier cloud event, which will address demand for rapid cloud adoption accelerated by pandemic

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCSK–The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, announced today that Chris Krebs, former director of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), will serve as a featured speaker at SECtember℠, the first global event dedicated to the intersection of cloud and cybersecurity. This year’s event will take place Sept. 13-17 at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, Wash. In a fireside chat on Sept. 16, Krebs will share with attendees his perspective on global cybersecurity threats, the White House’s cybersecurity executive order, supply chain security and the future of public/private partnerships for cybersecurity.

SECtember is a premier event that brings together thought leaders from five continents to provide a global perspective on strategic cloud and cybersecurity issues and deliver state-of-the-art educational activities, including the chance to upskill cloud security knowledge through an enhanced roster of training. The annual event attracts an international audience of cloud and cybersecurity practitioners from all stages of their careers. Attendees include security professionals, CIOs, CISOs, government agencies, cloud providers, global privacy experts, analysts, students, and more. The week will include a variety of training sessions and special executive briefings in addition to the main conference occurring on Sept. 15 & 16.

“During his time leading CISA, Chris successfully elevated the security posture of our country’s most critical cyber infrastructure, and today, he continues to lead the charge to ensure that both the private and public sectors are fortified against escalating cyberattacks,” said Jim Reavis, co-founder and CEO, Cloud Security Alliance. “We are thrilled to have him join us at SECtember this year. His unfailing commitment to our national security, despite very challenging circumstances, serves as inspiration to us all.”

Chris Krebs is a founding partner of Krebs Stamos Group and was the first director of the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. There, he oversaw CISA’s efforts to manage risk to the nation’s businesses and government agencies, bringing together partners to collectively defend against cyber and physical threats. During his tenure, he pioneered the Rumor Control program, which was designed to counter disinformation campaigns and led the charge to secure and defend the integrity of the 2020 Presidential election by implementing groundbreaking collaboration measures among federal, state, and local government and the private sector. Prior to serving as director of CISA, he served in various roles at the DHS, where he was responsible for a range of cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, and national resilience issues. Prior to his time at DHS, he directed U.S. cybersecurity policy for Microsoft, and advised industry and government clients on complex cybersecurity and business risk matters. He also served in the George W. Bush Administration, advising DHS leadership on domestic and international risk management and public-private partnership initiatives.

The five-day, in-person event will include CSA’s first CxO Trust Summit on Tuesday Sept. 14. This complimentary event is being offered exclusively to members of the C-suite in support of the CxO Trust initiative and will bring together CISOs and other C-level stakeholders for an important conversation around the successful evolution of cloud infrastructures and other related services.

Attendees looking to further their cloud security knowledge will be able to take advantage of three, one-day training sessions and earn up to one CPE credit per hour of training in the process.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to register now and take advantage of early registration pricing of $399 through July 31. Afterward, rates will increase to $599. The registration rate is $250 for students and government employees.

Interested in presenting? The Call for Papers deadline is open through July 23 — apply today.

