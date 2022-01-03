Chris Cartrett Assumes CEO Position at Aderant

Legal Technology Industry Veteran Touts Aggressive Plans for Aderant’s Billing Compliance Solutions and Cloud Strategy

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Atlanta—Aderant®, a leading global business management software provider for law firms, announced that Chris Cartrett has succeeded Deane Price as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective today. In July 2021, Aderant announced that Price would be stepping down to pursue other opportunities and promoted Cartrett to President, priming him to take over the CEO position. Cartrett is now President and CEO of Aderant.





After a notable tenure at Thomson Reuters, Cartrett joined Aderant in 2014 as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth and was promoted to Executive Vice President in 2017 before ascending to President in July 2021. Cartrett has worked closely with Price over the past six months to ensure a smooth and successful leadership transition.

As President and CEO, Cartrett will take aggressive steps to further the company’s cloud-first strategy throughout its broad suite of solutions. In addition, he will focus company resources on building and enhancing technology that fosters greater alignment between law firms’ front and back offices, breaking down silos to improve universal access to information and increase operational efficiency.

Cartrett remarked, “I am excited to get to lead the organization that I’ve had the privilege to help build. I am lucky to be surrounded by some of the sharpest people I have ever met and look forward to what they will deliver to our current and future clients. There are a lot of transformational things happening in legal tech right now and I am confident that Aderant will be a driving influence in the industry’s future direction. Law firms are being inundated with new challenges, from outside counsel guidelines to complexities in billing, and their clients are requiring accountability and performance transparency like never before. This is where I know that Aderant can affect real change for firms. Aderant’s secret sauce has been building and delivering the solutions firms need to effortlessly meet clients’ most stringent requirements. Our focus now remains the same, help law firms run a better business.”

About Chris Cartrett

Chris Cartrett is now President and CEO of Aderant. He previously held the role of President and had held other top executive strategy and growth positions since joining Aderant in 2014. A 30-year veteran of the legal software industry, Cartrett is a prolific writer and frequent speaker at marketing and technology events around the globe. He has presented at many continuing legal education seminars, bar associations, and legal marketing organizations about emerging trends and best practices in law firm marketing and technology. Cartrett holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Management from Jacksonville State University.

About Aderant®

Aderant is a global industry leader which provides comprehensive business management software for law firms and other professional services organizations. The company’s popular technology brands include Aderant Expert/Expert Sierra for practice management, Handshake and Drive for knowledge management, iTimekeep, OCG Live & Thrive for timekeeping and compliance, BillBlast for eBilling, CompuLaw for docketing and calendaring, and Expert Case for legal case management. Aderant operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500®, Fortune 500® and the Russell 1000® indices. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on Twitter @Aderant or LinkedIn.

Contacts

Megan Haight​



Director, Global Marketing Programs, Aderant



megan.haight@aderant.com

Christy Burke, Burke & Company PR



cburke@burke-company.com

212-620-7711