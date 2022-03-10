Chocobo GP Now Available for Digital Download on Nintendo Switch

Speed Into SQUARE ENIX’s Newest Kart Racing Title, Race as Season One Characters Cloud and Squall

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SQUARE ENIX® today announced that Chocobo GP, a thrilling kart racing experience set in the Chocobo universe, is now available digitally on Nintendo Switch™. Players can now accelerate through magical and chaotic courses with beloved characters from the Chocobo and FINAL FANTASY® franchises, including Vivi and Steiner from FINAL FANTASY IX. The deluxe demo version, Chocobo GP Lite*, is also available for download, allowing players to take on exhilarating courses from well-known Chocobo and FINAL FANTASY series locations in both local multiplayer and select online multiplayer modes.

Beginning today, players can experience all that Chocobo GP has to offer, including:

Multiple Game Modes – Play various modes including “Story” and “Chocobo GP,” which features exciting bracket-style tournaments that can support up to 64 players.

– Play various modes including “Story” and “Chocobo GP,” which features exciting bracket-style tournaments that can support up to 64 players. Thrilling Courses – Race through various Chocobo and FINAL FANTASY-themed courses, including Cid’s Test Track, the streets of Alexandria and Zozo, and the Gold Saucer.

– Race through various Chocobo and FINAL FANTASY-themed courses, including Cid’s Test Track, the streets of Alexandria and Zozo, and the Gold Saucer. Roster of Fan-Favorite Characters – Players can choose from a wide selection of FINAL FANTASY and Chocobo characters across the series, including familiar faces from FINAL FANTASY VI, FINAL FANTASY IX and more.

The game’s first Season is in full swing within Chocobo GP mode. By participating in this mode, players can raise their season level and earn various rewards. Additionally, players can use 800 mythril to purchase an optional Prize Pass (grants access to an additional set of season rewards) or 2,400 mythril to purchase an optional Premium Prize Pass (instantly grants players 60 levels worth of season rewards). For a limited-time, players can purchase a discounted 1,600 mythril pack for $7.99 through the Nintendo eShop.

All players will be treated to a celebratory login bonus of 800 mythril ** *** (equivalent to a Prize Pass), allowing them to obtain FINAL FANTASY VII’s Cloud (available as a season level 60 Prize Pass reward), and earn Gil more quickly to exchange for FINAL FANTASY VIII’s Squall from the in-game Gil Shop.

Chocobo GP and the free-to-download Chocobo GP Lite are rated E10+ by the ESRB and are now available digitally for Nintendo Switch. For more information visit: https://square-enix-games.com.

*Supplementary note about Chocobo GP Lite:



1. An active Nintendo Switch™ Online account is required to play online.



2. The number of characters available in the Lite version differs from the full version of the game.



3. Online races are only available on Chocobo GP mode.



4. Only owners of the full version can create lobbies when using a local multiplayer connection. Lite version players must join pre-existing lobbies to play.



** Both players of the full version of Chocobo GP and Chocobo GP Lite can receive this login bonus; however, some restrictions apply to the Mythril Shop within the Lite version. Any mythril obtained in the Lite edition will carry over to the full version of the game for players who upgrade.



*** Free mythril login bonus campaign end date to be announced at a later date.

