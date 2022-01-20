Chisel, the Leading Primary App for Product Managers, Raises $1.5 Million Pre-Seed Round Led by Array Ventures

Founded by ex-Microsoft executive, Chisel optimizes the full product management lifecycle

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Chisel—Chisel, the leading SaaS tool designed specifically for Product Managers, today announced a $1.5 million Pre-Seed round led by Array Ventures, with participation from Ridge Ventures. The funding will be used to accelerate Chisel’s growth as it continues to target a burgeoning, yet underserved, product management market.

“Today marks a huge milestone in our quest to make life easier for Product Managers and their teams,” said Praful Chavda, founder and CEO at Chisel Labs. “Chisel delivers a cohesive product management solution that helps Product Managers make data-driven decisions and engage effectively with team members and customers—especially in the modern world of distributed workforces. We’re thrilled to have Array and Ridge along for the ride as we help PMs create products that customers and end-users love.”

Over the past decade, applications catering to software developers, designers, and project managers proliferated significantly. However, most Product Managers still use spreadsheets and slides to do their job. This causes inefficiency while increasing the likelihood of fragmented data. Most recently, specialized product management tools in service of digital transformation have underscored the importance of Product Managers, but these newer solutions only account for one aspect of the product management lifecycle: roadmaps.

Chisel is the only comprehensive product management platform on the market, addressing the three fundamental aspects of crafting quality products: creating great roadmaps, team alignment, and customer connection. Chisel acts as a system of record for Product Managers to unify team and customer feedback with product roadmap data. Ultimately, this results in maximizing chances of product success, while saving time and money.

“Praful and the Chisel team have built a category-defining solution, one that truly reimagines what product management software is capable of,” said Shruti Gandhi, founder and Managing Partner at Array Ventures. “We’re excited to lead Chisel’s Pre-Seed round and help simplify the PM role, which, in turn, will improve the quality of tomorrow’s apps.”

Chavda, who managed products like Office 365 in his 10-plus years as a Microsoft executive, launched Chisel in 2021. Chavda previously founded Bryght.ai, an AI solution for customer service teams, and served as Head of Product at Humu. Collectively, Chavda and Chisel’s advisors—Vivek Bhaskaran, Parag Vaish, Andrew Reddish—comprise nearly 100 years of experience building world-class products.

Within a short amount of time, Chisel has already garnered stellar reviews from several customers and is recognized as a “High Performer: Winter 2022” by G2, the largest software marketplace.

“This is a momentous occasion for Chisel and Product Managers alike,” said Yousuf Khan, Partner at Ridge Ventures. “No other solution optimizes every step of the product management process like Chisel. Without it, today’s enterprises are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in productivity alone and delivering inferior products to their customers. We’re privileged to get in on the ground floor of a singular company and solution led by a founder with firsthand knowledge of enterprise product management.”

Chisel is currently hiring in both the US and India. To view open positions and apply, visit the Chisel website.

About Chisel

Chisel is the leading primary app for product management teams. With Chisel, Product Managers can achieve the three fundamental aspects of crafting amazing products: creating the right product at the right time, aligning the team, and building deep, direct customer connection.

