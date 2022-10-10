Chipper Gives 20 Million Borrowers a Headstart on Student Loan Forgiveness with the Launch of New ‘Easy Apply’ Service

Borrowers Can Start The Application for Free to Receive Up To $20,000 in Forgiveness Before It’s Released From the Department of Education

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chipper, the app working to empower student loan borrowers to chip away at their debt faster, today announced the launch of Chipper Easy Apply for borrowers eligible for President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Easy Apply is the fastest way for borrowers to currently secure federal student loan forgiveness by beginning the process before the Department of Education even releases its application.

With Chipper Easy Apply, over 20 million student loan borrowers who are eligible for up to $20,000 of forgiveness can get a head start and enjoy a simplified application process and receive forgiveness fast. Easy Apply was developed to help borrowers discover eligibility in seconds and enable users to submit their applications before The White House’s recommended deadline of November 15th and in advance of student loan payments resuming in January.

“We are excited to offer our users the quickest, simplest way to apply for federal student loan forgiveness right now,” said Tony Aguilar, founder and CEO of Chipper. “The Department of Education has historically struggled to implement and manage relief programs so we developed Easy Apply so that borrowers can navigate the challenging process of forgiveness with confidence. Chipper has already helped borrowers qualify for over $100 million in public service loan forgiveness and Easy Apply has the potential to help millions of student loan borrowers secure loan forgiveness in an optimally streamlined process that is faster and simpler than ever before.”

Easy Apply works by asking just four questions to confirm eligibility and, if approved, applies on behalf of users. The new service is a secure and expedited solution to the currently arduous process that eliminates the need to upload any documents.

“Since Chipper first launched, they have continually identified the needs of student debt holders with the changing times and federal policies and helped thousands of new users by providing immense and immediate value,” said Ajay Relan, managing partner of Slauson & Co. “Chipper has always been ahead of the curve with Public Service Loan Forgiveness, so it’s no surprise that this new offering will help millions of borrowers ensure they receive forgiveness. Tony has made crucial decisions that enabled his company to pivot even during uncertain times, so we are excited to witness Chipper’s continued evolution as they help even more borrowers take control of their financial futures.”

Founded in 2018, Chipper is an easy-to-use an easy-to-use app working to empower student loan borrowers to chip away at their debt faster. To combat an antiquated process that has become riddled with poor options, scams and misinformation, Chipper provides a clear, achievable path to conquering student debt. With a mission to empower every student loan borrower to make smart decisions, Chipper works with users to identify the best path for repayment, management and loan forgiveness. With over 130,000 users to date, Chipper saves the average customer $309/month and services over $1.5 billion in student loan debt.

For more information on Chipper Easy Apply, please visit chipper.app/biden-forgiveness.

About Chipper



Chipper is a simple app that helps users optimize and chip away at their student loan debt faster than traditional repayment methods. A comprehensive digital solution for student loan borrowers, Chipper’s algorithm identifies options for repayment, management and even loan forgiveness tailored to individual users. Chipper guides users through their recommended plans, streamline paperwork, and provides 1-on-1 advice from its team of student loan experts. With a mission to empower student loan borrowers to make smart decisions and alleviate the burden of enormous debt, Chipper provides an authentic pathway to success and financial wellness.

Founded by Tony Aguilar in 2018 and headquartered in Austin, TX, Chipper has already helped over 130,000 customers conquer student debt up to four years faster. Chipper has serviced over $1.5 billion in student loan debt and provides an average savings of $309 per month. Chipper allows customers to round up everyday purchases and apply that amount to their student loans so small contributions chip away at debt to become huge savings. Chipper also offers multiple services and solutions including forgiveness, lower payments and more for all student loan borrowers.

Contacts

Media

Alyssa Merti



alyssa@thebrandguild.com