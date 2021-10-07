ChiliSleep Kicks Off Sleep Tech Collaboration With Santa Clara University’s National Champion Women’s Soccer Team

ChiliSleep brings its award-winning bed cooling systems to the heart of Silicon Valley in conjunction with new promotional partnership with star player Kelsey Turnbow





CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kryo, Inc., the parent company of award-winning sleep technology brand ChiliSleep®, today announced that its Cube with Chilipad, the company’s flagship bed cooling system, will be used by all members of the Santa Clara University’s women’s soccer team and staff this fall.

The Broncos — the reigning NCAA Division I women’s soccer champions — will be able to use the Cube to find their ideal temperature to encourage the restorative sleep that comes from deeper sleep.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Ryan Holleman calls the Cube a “secret performance weapon,” for players.

“No matter the sport, conditioning is vital. Sleep is the foundation of any good conditioning program, and sleep temperature regulation can make or break an athlete’s performance. Working with ChiliSleep has given us another tool in our sports conditioning toolbox. We’ve long focused on on-field performance tech, but with ChiliSleep, we are now incorporating off-field tech to boost player recovery,” said Holleman.

Another part of this announcement is the signing of student-athlete Kelsey Turnbow to an NIL partnership with ChiliSleep. Earlier this year, Turnbow, a current MBA student at Santa Clara, was drafted 18th overall in the NWSL draft by the Chicago Red Stars. Turnbow has appeared in 89 games in her Bronco career to date while registering 50 goals and 28 assists.

“With juggling rigorous academics and the pressure of trying to repeat as national champions, the Cube is definitely helping to improve how well I feel each day. Not only am I sleeping better than I have in years – I wake up rested and full of energy, even on nights where I only get 6 or 7 hours of sleep,” said Turnbow.

Turnbow and all of her teammates – coming off the shortest off-season in the history of college soccer – can now benefit from the Cube’s cooling power to help boost on-field performance and off-field recovery.

“Science has proven that we sleep deeper, and experience increased recovery, at a cooler body temperature. It’s a very exciting moment to be part of helping such talented student-athletes improve their sleep so they can continue to excel both on the field and in the classroom,” said ChiliSleep CEO and Co-Founder Tara Youngblood.

About ChiliSleep



ChiliSleep® is a sleep technology brand that optimizes health and wellness through clinically researched and drug-free sleep therapies to improve sleep quality. As the original inventors of the world’s first hydro-powered, temperature-regulated sleep system, ChiliSleep is revolutionizing the way the world sleeps. ChiliSleep’s bed cooling systems, Cube™ and OOLER®, cool as low as 55°F and allow users to fall asleep faster, stay asleep, and wake up rested. The company’s Ebb® CoolDrift Versa™ uses continuous cooling technology to reduce metabolic activity in the frontal cortex of the brain. The company has also launched Sleep.me, the premier community for sleep education, and SleepmeU, an online sleep coaching course for wellness coaches. Kryo, Inc., the parent company of ChiliSleep, Ebb, and Sleep.me, was founded by Tara and Todd Youngblood and is currently ranked #615 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Small Companies. For more information, please visit www.chilisleep.com and www.sleep.me.

About Santa Clara University



Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Santa Clara University’s goal is to help shape the next generation of leaders and global thinkers. Founded in 1851, Santa Clara is ranked among the top 15% of national universities by U.S. News & World Report. The Santa Clara Broncos women’s soccer team won national championships in 2001 and 2020. One of the team’s most famous players is Olympic Gold Medalist Brandi Chastain, who took the Broncos to two NCAA Final Four appearances in 1989 and 1990.

