Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Postmates Kick off Annual Valentine’s Day Drive on CHLA.org

Postmates has pledged $1 for each personalized Valentine sent by February 14, committing up to $20,000

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) will travel to a galaxy far, far away for its annual Valentine’s Day card drive on CHLAorg.





Individuals may go to chla.org/Valentine and create an outer space-themed Valentine for a patient. Supporters may choose from three animated galactic designs (a unicorn jumping over the moon, a koala riding a rocket ship and an alien orbiting Earth in a UFO) and write a friendly message of cheer for CHLA ‘s pediatric patients. For each Valentine sent from Feb. 1– 14, Postmates has pledged to donate $1 to CHLA, committing up to $20,000.

“Because of ongoing COVID-19 precautions, the hospital has had to limit visitors and scale back this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration,” says Carol Hamamoto, CHLA Child Life and Expressive Arts Manager. “These Valentines are a wonderful way for the community to send love and joy (safely!) and connect with our patients.”

Indeed, these special Valentines with positive, thoughtful and kind words lift CHLA patients’ spirits and let them know how much people care. This year, Valentines will be printed in color and black and white coloring cards. In past years patients have received Valentine’s Day cards from the Los Angeles community and supporters across the country, as well as international holiday well-wishes from Australia, Europe, Asia and South America.

