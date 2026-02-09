Chicken Wings Dominate as Americans Turn to Restaurant Catering for the Big Game

From Big Orders to Bigger Moments, Olo Data Shows Fans Hit Peak Game Day Appetite

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunday proved once again that when America gathers to watch the Big Game, restaurants are the go-to play. Olo, the leading technology platform purpose-built for restaurants, today released new data showing that fans across the country turned to their favorite restaurants to fuel their watch parties on Sunday, February 8. The data reveals that no matter which team they cheered for, restaurants remain the backbone of how we celebrate together.

“The Big Game is one of the biggest days of the year for gatherings, and we’re proud to power technology that helps restaurants fulfill orders and operate seamlessly during these peak moments,” said Noah Glass, Founder & CEO of Olo. “We processed approximately 3.1M orders on game day, proving just how critical restaurants are to bringing communities together coast to coast. Whether it was a catering order for pick-up or real-time wing delivery, we’re honored to help restaurants serve their guests and deliver exceptional experiences when it matters most.”

The Big Game By the Numbers

Steady Order Volume : Nationwide orders processed through Olo on the Big Game remained approximately even with 2025 levels while climbing 7% from the previous Sunday (February 1).

: Nationwide orders processed through Olo on the Big Game remained approximately even with 2025 levels while climbing 7% from the previous Sunday (February 1). Wings Win : Chicken wings remained the reigning champion nationwide, with orders surging 187% above typical Sunday levels and topping the list of most-searched items. In Seattle, however, nachos took the top spot, with orders up 62% from the average Sunday.

: Chicken wings remained the reigning champion nationwide, with orders surging 187% above typical Sunday levels and topping the list of most-searched items. In Seattle, however, nachos took the top spot, with orders up 62% from the average Sunday. Go Big or Go Home: Catering orders surged 404% compared to a typical Sunday, with the average catering order totaling $133. The largest single catering order of the day? A $4,340 feast - enough to feed an entire stadium section.

Catering orders surged 404% compared to a typical Sunday, with the average catering order totaling $133. The largest single catering order of the day? A $4,340 feast - enough to an entire stadium section. The Pre-Game Rush and Halftime Huddle : The busiest ordering window on Sunday was lunchtime, as fans scrambled to secure their spreads before kickoff. Ordering then dipped 33.3% during halftime as everyone hit pause to watch Bad Bunny hit the stage, before rebounding in the fourth quarter.

: The busiest ordering window on Sunday was lunchtime, as fans scrambled to secure their spreads before kickoff. Ordering then dipped 33.3% during halftime as everyone hit pause to watch Bad Bunny hit the stage, before rebounding in the fourth quarter. Sweet Victory : In Seattle, orders for desserts and treats jumped 71% from 7pm to 8pm PST following the final whistle - proof that a sweet treat is the perfect way to celebrate.

: In Seattle, orders for desserts and treats jumped 71% from 7pm to 8pm PST following the final whistle - proof that a sweet treat is the perfect way to celebrate. Game Day vs. Any Given Sunday : The average order value on Sunday was 15% higher than the previous Sunday (February 1), reflecting how fans rely on restaurants to provide for the big game.

: The average order value on Sunday was 15% higher than the previous Sunday (February 1), reflecting how fans rely on restaurants to provide for the big game. Restaurants Score Repeat Business: 27% of guests who ordered during the Big Game in 2025 returned to order from the same restaurant again within 14 days, demonstrating that big events are a prime opportunity to win lasting loyalty. Olo suspects similar results this year.

For more insights on how restaurants are winning on the biggest days of the year, visit olo.com.

About Olo

Olo is the leading technology platform purpose-built for restaurants, helping brands increase orders, streamline operations, and improve the guest experience through ordering, payment, and guest engagement solutions. Each day, Olo processes millions of orders, gathering the right data from each touchpoint into a single source—so restaurants can better understand and better serve every guest on every channel, every time. Over 800 restaurant brands trust Olo and its network of more than 400 integration partners to innovate on behalf of the restaurant community, accelerating technology’s positive impact and creating a world where every restaurant guest feels like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.

Media Contact

olo@icrinc.com