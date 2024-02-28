CHG Healthcare launches two new apps to aid healthcare providers

MyCompHealth and MyWeatherby will simplify locum tenens assignments

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CHG Healthcare has officially launched two mobile apps focused on creating a one-stop-shop for healthcare providers working locum tenens assignments. Locum tenens, or traveling assignments, give clinicians flexibility in when and where they work, while helping hospitals and healthcare organizations maintain adequate coverage and avoid gaps in patient care. The two apps, MyCompHealth and MyWeatherby, went live in Google Play and Apple App Store today, and are for use by providers working assignments with each respective staffing company. The apps will allow healthcare professionals to track everything from travel details to shift assignments in one place, all from their smartphone. The focus of this mobile app is to continue elevating the experience traveling providers have when working with our world-class staffing companies.





“This is a day-by-day playbook for me,” said one physician who was part of the app’s beta-testing group. Several participants cited the intuitive nature and ease of use, calling the apps “user friendly” and saying it will “make my life very easy, if I can just open the app and enter my time.”

Both apps offer the same functionality and boast a wide range of features, including:

Intuitive, mobile-first interface

Biometric login

Time entry

Travel itinerary

Schedule details

Support team access

“We’re excited to launch these apps and take some of the administrative stress out of the locum tenens process for our healthcare providers,” said Leslie Snavely, CHG President. “As the industry leader, our goal is to give them the best service and the easiest-to-use technology, so that they can do more of the work that got them into medicine in the first place — caring for patients.”

“We know busy healthcare professionals want technology to make their lives easier and streamline administrative clutter so they can spend more time with patients,” added Scott Boecker, CHG’s chief digital officer. “Our app keeps all their assignment details and administrative tasks in one place that can be easily accessed from their phone.”

The apps are live and ready for use today. Click here to view CHG’s digital offerings:



Google play: MyCompHealth, MyWeatherby

IOS: MyCompHealth, MyWeatherby

About CHG Healthcare: Since founding the locum tenens industry in 1979, CHG Healthcare has been powerfully serving the healthcare workforce to make a difference in human lives. Through our trusted brands — CompHealth, Weatherby Healthcare, RNnetwork, Global Medical Staffing, Locumsmart, and Modio — we provide temporary and permanent placement of physicians, allied health professionals, and nurses to healthcare facilities across America (and even in international destinations). Thanks to dynamic partnerships, we’re helping clients build a more sustainable healthcare workforce. Our unique culture of caring and purpose benefits the lives of our people, while also extending to the communities where we live. Learn more at chghealthcare.com.

About CompHealth: CompHealth is an industry-leading healthcare staffing agency with a reputation for world-class customer service, giving attention to every detail, large and small. CompHealth offers thousands of the best short- and long-term jobs in both permanent and temporary positions, local assignments, as well as travel, telehealth, and even international and medical missions. Serving over 140 specialties, CompHealth offers a vast nationwide network built on decades of relationships with top healthcare facilities. Learn more at CompHealth.com.

About Weatherby Healthcare: At Weatherby Healthcare, we recognize the unique needs and aspirations that drive physicians in their careers. With our highly skilled consultants and industry-leading expertise in locum tenens, we empower healthcare providers to redefine their practice of medicine and live life on their own terms. For more than 20 years, Weatherby Healthcare has built a formidable reputation, connecting physicians and advanced practice providers with the best jobs in the industry. We have cultivated a vast network of clients, assembled an elite team of experts, and maintained an unwavering commitment to excellence, allowing us to offer unparalleled opportunities in all 50 states. Learn more at WeatherbyHealthcare.com.

Contacts

Katie Drake



Director of Public Relations



801-971-9626



Katie.Drake@CHGHealthcare.com