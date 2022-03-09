Chewy Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Home Business Wire Chewy Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference...
DANIA BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, today announced it will report fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Chewy Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 038970

Live Call: 1-844-200-6205 (US Toll-Free), 1-833-950-0062 (Canada Toll-Free), or +1-929-526-1599 (International Toll-Free)

Replay: 1-866-813-9403 (US Toll-Free) or +44-204-525-0658 (International Toll-Free)

Replay Access Code: 717324

(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on April 5, 2022)

Webcast: https://investor.chewy.com

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies, and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Diane Pelkey

dpelkey@chewy.com

Investor Contact:
Robert LaFleur

ir@chewy.com

