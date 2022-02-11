Chevron Singapore Expands Relationship with PDI to Use Point-of-Sale (POS) Solutions Across the APAC Region

Cloud-based PDI POS Solutions offer deep functionality to support convenience, fuel retail, and foodservice operations with seamless integration to the retailer ecosystem

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global provider of leading software solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, today announced it has signed an agreement with Chevron Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Chevron) to implement cloud-based PDI Point-of-Sale (POS) Solutions. The agreement provides support to multiple countries in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and across the Chevron retail network, integrating with existing PDI back-office and home-office business solutions that simplify complex operations across all profit centers. PDI POS Solutions support convenience, fuel retail, and foodservice operations for Chevron with seamless integration across the company’s extensive retailer ecosystem.

In November 2020, PDI announced it would implement the next generation of PDI Envoy back-office and home-office software solutions at corporate-owned Chevron sites across APAC. Today’s announcement enables Chevron to continue leveraging the global team of PDI experts to support the ongoing digital transformation efforts in the region. In particular, Chevron will rely on the powerful, intuitive, and reliable PDI technology stack to create a foundation for future advanced technology investments.

“We’re excited to expand our longstanding relationship with Chevron in APAC. It’s a privilege to serve and enable customers like Chevron so they can benefit from PDI technology investments in the convenience petroleum industry,” said Brad McGuinness, Senior Vice President, POS Solutions at PDI. “This announcement legitimizes the significant investments PDI is making in the industry, international markets, and our solution portfolio.”

PDI leads the market in delivering solutions that provide essential building blocks for digital transformation, both to expand and future-proof operations. Leading retailers, like Chevron, continue to invest in technology that optimizes business operations and helps improve the guest experience with innovative POS solutions.

”To enhance our customer experience and increase enterprise productivity, we are refreshing our POS solutions,” said Dean Gilbert, General Manager, Marketing and Sales Support, Chevron, APAC. “PDI is a dedicated and trusted partner with a proven track record of supporting us in the region. Deep industry expertise from PDI contributes to Chevron success within the Asia-Pacific region and we’re excited to extend this to POS.”

With PDI POS Solutions, Chevron can increase customer-centricity with robust promotions and operations that also deliver better oversight of the business, including real-time updates on inventory, sales, pricing, and staffing.

Sin Hin Wong, PDI General Manager and Vice President of Sales APAC, said, “Chevron is focused on enhancing the customer experience, and a modern, integrated POS solution helps them achieve that goal while increasing enterprise productivity. We look forward to working with Chevron across the various parts of their retail operations in Asia and throughout the Pacific region.”

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has proudly served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world. For more information about PDI, visit us at www.pdisoftware.com.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and seeking to grow lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

