Chetu Relocates Headquarters Amid Rapid Company Growth

PLANTATION, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software solutions, today announced the purchase of a new, 178,060-square-foot facility at Sawgrass International Corporate Park, and the upcoming relocation of its global headquarters to accommodate the company’s sustained growth. The purchase of this property is currently one of the largest commercial real estate purchases in the City of Sunrise, Florida’s history.





Chetu’s newly acquired headquarters, located at 1500 Concord Terrace in Sunrise, will house the company’s expanding team of software development, sales, and marketing experts. The campus – which sits on 22 acres of land facing the Sawgrass Expressway – will feature some of the latest technological innovations including a state-of-the-art communication infrastructure and advanced security features, as well as new amenities such as a full basketball and volleyball court, walking path, and modern fitness facilities. Chetu will remain the anchor tenant of the five-story building, with the other floors featuring suites available for lease for a variety of professional tenants. Newmark’s Jay Adams advised on the real estate transaction and the firm will be exclusively leasing the asset on behalf of the new owners.

Although recently completing construction of its current, 63,600-square-foot headquarters at University Professional Center in 2019, Chetu’s unprecedented growth has already necessitated a larger venue. Through its sister company, Chetu has orchestrated a 15-year lease for the entire three-story facility which will soon be home to the IRS’ new Broward County office.

“The recent growth of our company has been incredible,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “While we weren’t expecting to move into a new facility so quickly, it’s certainly a testament to the amazing work of our talented team around the globe and South Florida’s continued growth as a technology hub. We look forward to the impacts our new offices will have on the local economy as we continue to hire and augment our team from the growing amount of local talent.”

Chetu is expecting to move into its new facilities in the Fall of 2021. For more information on Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in South Florida, Chetu has fifteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, and over 2,200 software experts worldwide. For more information, visit: www.chetu.com.

