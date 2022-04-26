Chetu Foundation Donates $100,000 to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation for New Autism Sensory Room

Non-Profit Entity of Global Software Developer Pledges To Funding New Sensory Room Construction at Leading South Florida Pediatric Hospital

SUNRISE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In honor of April being Autism Awareness Month, the Chetu Foundation – the non-profit entity of the global custom software developer, Chetu – as well as the Bansal Family, today announced the donation of $100,000 to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation to name a new sensory Room to aid children on the autism spectrum.





Committed to fostering children’s wellbeing both locally in South Florida and around the globe, the Chetu Foundation is joining in on the new expansion efforts of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital with a $100,000 donation. The state-of-the-art sensory room, which will be located on the new, fifth floor of the expanded facility, will combine a range of comfort and stimuli to help children with special needs, namely autism, safely engage and interact with their environments. The new inpatient rehab unit, which houses the sensory room, is the only such pediatric program in Broward and Palm Beach counties, making the sensory room one of the first of its kind in local hospitals.

“Improving the lives of children has always been a core mission of the Chetu Foundation, so helping support the expansion of our local, renowned, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, was something my family and our company were grateful to be involved with,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “We look forward to seeing the expansion’s completion, and witness just how many families this amazing place can truly help.”

Built on top of the current four-floor hospital, the new four-floor 164,038-square-foot expansion will feature over 70 new patient rooms, including new cardiac hybrid operating rooms, surgical suites an intraoperative MRI, inpatient rehab unit, play zones, family support & dining areas, a fitness center, and an elevated outdoor terrace. The space is expected to be completed later this year.

“The expansion of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, which will significantly increase the size and scope of the healthcare experience for kids and families, wouldn’t be possible without the generous contributions of the Chetu Foundation and Bansal family,” said Kevin Janser, president of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation. “Their desire to improve the lives of children with autism through the naming of a sensory room is an example of what’s possible with philanthropic support from thoughtful donors.”

Founded with the focus to improve childhood wellbeing and support local communities, the Chetu Foundation continues to help the company’s employees give back and support charitable initiatives and humanitarian relief efforts.

“With nearly 1 in 44 children affected with autism in the US, we are honored to be able to help create a safe and happy place where local families can get the help and care they need, said Shaili Bansal, Director of Operations at Bansi Properties, a sister company of Chetu. “Working with such an inspiring organization as the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital has been an amazing experience and we are thankful to be among its supporters.”

To learn more about Chetu, or request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com. For information and leasing availability at one Bansi Properties’ South Florida listing, feel free to visit www.bansipm.com.

About Chetu and the Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global, award-winning provider of software development solutions and support services for startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies. Started in 2018 to aid its over 2,800 team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation, Chetu’s nonprofit entity, upholds a mission based on the principles of “Empowering Children,” “Improving the Quality of Life,” “Giving Back to Communities,” and “Creating and Sustaining Change.” To learn more about Chetu and the Chetu Foundation, visit www.chetu.com or www.chetufoundation.org.

About Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Foundation:

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is one of the nation’s leading pediatric hospitals, offering a comprehensive scope of healthcare services and programs in a caring, compassionate setting designed specifically for children. A level one trauma center, it combines advanced technology, the expertise of board-certified specialists, and a patient and family-centered approach to heal the body, mind, and spirit of those it touches.

The hospital’s nonprofit foundation focuses on philanthropy to positively impact patients, families, and underwrite programs, facilities, and equipment that support the pediatric facility’s mission.

To learn more about Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, visit jdch.com and connect with @jdchospital on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Contacts

Brian Poole



pr@chetu.com

954-342-5676

Stu Opperman, APR



sopperman@mhs.net

954-815-2303