Chetu Announces Unprecedented 2021 Growth Amid Prolific Expansion of Domestic & International Offices and Block of Hours Service Offerings

Global Software Provider’s Record-Setting Growth Leads to International Expansion with New HQ, Software Delivery Centers, Support Services and Expanded Workforce

SUNRISE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development services, today announced its 2021 growth and revenue metrics. The company indicated that it has exceeded $67.34 million in revenue and 23.74 percent in growth, as well as revealed expansion plans for 2022.





Now entering its 22nd year of operation, Chetu’s unprecedented 2021 performance allowed the company to exceed the $67 million in revenue milestone and once again experience a year of double-digit growth. The company has also continued to expand its domestic and global operations, and increased its workforce over 2,200 software experts.

As a global software developer, Chetu continued to invest in its international presence. The company opened up an additional office in Birmingham, England, as well as augmented the facilities at one of its Noida campuses in India to accommodate 550 additional developers on a new 25,000-square-foot development floor. Furthermore, Chetu has expanded its offerings in Latin America, augmenting its sales and development teams with local, native Spanish speakers.

Domestically, Chetu expanded into an even larger headquarters facility in Sunrise, Florida, as well as opened a new software delivery center in Tempe, Arizona, to help bolster its growing West Coast presence.

Regarding new services, Chetu implemented its new Block of Hours program, which includes both technical and non-technical support services for partner products and DevOps CI/CD automation.

“2021 was another record year for our company, and it would never have been possible without the work of our incredible team members around the globe,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “As an entirely organically-grown company, exceeding $67 million in revenue and seeing sustained double-digit growth is truly remarkable. We are excited to build on this success and continue to offer our world-class services to even more clients worldwide.”

In 2022, Chetu is set to continue its international growth, opening two new campuses in Noida, India, to act as both a new development center and training facility. The new buildings will feature state-of-the-art amenities and bring the total development and training space in Noida to over 221,000 square feet.

For more information on Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with a software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has sixteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, and over 2,200 software experts worldwide. For more information, visit: www.chetu.com

