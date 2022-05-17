Cherre Announces Former PwC Vice Chairman Juan Pujadas as Strategic Advisor

Board member and former chief executive provides unique global experience to further accelerate Cherre’s rapid growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data management and analytics platform, today announced that Juan Pujadas will join as a strategic board advisor. With global experience in leadership, professional services, banking, finance, M&A, technology, risk, and crisis management, Juan will help Cherre continue its explosive growth and market expansion while adding even more value to clients. Juan has 30+ years of combined board and executive experience and is currently a member of the board of directors of Wells Fargo.

“Cherre’s client count, partner network, and employee base are all expanding at a breakneck pace, demonstrating the market’s clear need for tools that can fuel data-driven decision making,” said Juan Pujadas. “With an immense opportunity for further growth ahead, I’m excited to help Cherre reach new heights and accelerate its adoption throughout the industry.”

In addition to being a Wells Fargo board member, Juan serves on the board of directors of UST Inc.—a privately held software and technology engineering firm —and is an advisor to Blumberg Capital, an early-stage technology VC firm. Juan is a retired principal of PriceWaterhouseCoopers, LLP where he served as the Vice Chairman of PwC International and Chief Executive of Global Advisory Services, the global consulting, strategy, forensic, and M&A businesses of PwC. Prior to that, he was the co-founder and leader of Advisory Services in the U.S. and the former Chief Risk Officer of Santander Investment, the international division of Banco Santander.

“At Cherre, we have a responsibility to continue to add value to the entire industry, and we have a lot more to accomplish in order to scale to our full potential,” said L.D. Salmanson, CEO and co-founder of Cherre. “We have no intention of slowing down, and the addition of Juan’s extensive expertise will further boost our efforts in making a unified and centralized data environment the status quo for the real estate industry.”

Cherre seamlessly connects disparate real estate data into a single source of truth, empowering companies to instantly explore all their connected data for immediate and actionable insight. Cherre has the largest real estate knowledge graph in the world and enables customers to uncover granular insights, automate workflows, and build models and visualizations. Cherre is used by some of the largest asset managers in the world, across multiple verticals, asset classes, instruments and geographies.

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. We connect decision makers to accurate property and market information, and help them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique “single source of truth,” Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.

