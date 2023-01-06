Cherokee County School District Taps PowerSchool to Optimize Districtwide Enrollment and Resource Allocation Operations

South Carolina school district selects PowerSchool Unified Operations Enrollment and Predictive Enrollment Analytics solutions to digitize and manage regular enrollment responsibilities

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced Cherokee County School District (CCSD) in Gaffney, South Carolina has implemented PowerSchool Unified Operations Enrollment and PowerSchool Unified Operations Predictive Enrollment Analytics to support its districtwide enrollment and resource planning functions. Once fully implemented alongside the district’s existing Unified Operations PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), PowerSchool Unified Operations Ecollect Forms, PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters, and PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Professional Learning solutions, Enrollment and Predictive Enrollment Analytics will provide CCSD with analytical tools to support enrollment forecasting operations.

“Our district is always looking to implement innovative technology that can lead to better workflows for our staff. It made sense for us to implement Enrollment and Predictive Enrollment Analytics given their interoperability with our existing PowerSchool solutions,” said Dana Fall, Ed.D., Superintendent, Cherokee County School District. “Our PowerSchool solutions have helped us drastically reduce time spent on administrative tasks and have provided key insights for us to create more data-informed decisions. We’re confident these new solutions will generate similar positive results for us moving forward.”

As part of its efforts preparing the school district for a future bond referendum, CCSD selected PowerSchool Enrollment and Predictive Enrollment Analytics to support its enrollment forecasting and district resource allocation responsibilities. PowerSchool Enrollment has specifically helped the district facilitate its student enrollment operations, including school choice and new student registration. Similarly, the district has leveraged Predictive Enrollment Analytics to procure real-time enrollment figures and trends to inform districtwide budgets, investments, and decisions – including class sizes and the number of teachers needed to support operations.

Alongside Enrollment and Predictive Enrollment Analytics, CCSD has also leveraged PowerSchool SIS, Ecollect Forms, Performance Matters, and Professional Learning to digitize its administrative, student assessment, and professional development operations. Tapping each solution’s digital prowess and interoperability with one another, CCSD has created a digital ecosystem that has helped improve districtwide communication and collaboration. As a result, the district has become more integrated and has been able to dedicate more time to sparking better learning outcomes for students.

Cherokee County School District (CCSD) is a public school district located in Gaffney, South Carolina. As a fully 1:1 technology school district, CCSD offers a PK and K-12 curriculum with a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1. CCSD is dedicated to fostering an innovative and modern technology culture to transform learning and teaching for all students and staff.

For more information about PowerSchool Enrollment, visit https://www.powerschool.com/operations/enrollment-systems/enrollment/. For more information Predictive Enrollment Analytics, visit https://www.powerschool.com/operations/enrollment-systems/predictive-enrollment-analytics/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-C

Contacts

WE Communications for PowerSchool



WE-PowerSchool@we-worldwide.com

(503) 443-7155