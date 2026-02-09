Chemspeed and SciY Announce Self‑Driving Laboratory Platform Integrating Automation, Analytics and AI Orchestration

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BRKR #BRKR--At SLAS2026, Chemspeed Technologies, a leader in the automation and digitalization of R&D and QC laboratories, and SciY, a leader in scientific and laboratory management software focused on lab standardization and AI-readiness, today introduce their open Self‑Driving Lab (SDL) platform. Their Self-Driving Lab platform is designed to accelerate research and development (R&D), quality control (QC) and chemical and biomolecular manufacturing workflows. The SDL enables lab managers to operationalize autonomous, AI‑orchestrated experimentation through vendor‑agnostic integration that unites modular precision automation, scientific analysis and lab management software, complete lab digitization and an AI‑ready open data backbone.

Today, many labs face significant challenges from siloed tools and integration gaps in heterogeneous lab environments that limit efficiency and scalability. The diversity of hardware and software systems often results in incomplete connectivity, incompatible data formats, and fragmented workflows. These constraints slow discovery, development and manufacturing QC processes, and hinder the transition towards autonomous AI‑enabled operations.

The Chemspeed/SciY open SDL platform provides this digital lab foundation and integrates the laboratory environment. Outstanding analytics, for NMR, IR/Raman, MS and X‑ray, ensures the traceable, quantitative data required in critical decisions. Chemspeed’s precision automation delivers modular, vendor‑agnostic control over complex laboratory workflows with deterministic, reproducible execution. SciY’s AI‑ready open data backbone unifies instruments and robotics data, workflow automation and orchestration with vendor‑agnostic FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable) data capture, curation, governance and ontology‑driven semantics.

“Vendor‑agnostic orchestration is key. With our open SDL, we enable decision‑making in closed‑loop design–make–test–analyze (DMTA) workflows towards continuous 24/7 operations,” said Bernd Gleixner, the President of Chemspeed. “We are delivering not only a platform, but a service engine that accelerates discovery, supports compliant scale‑up and increases throughput across customers’ value chains.”

“We are seeing strong market interest by leading pharmaceutical partners,” said Santi Dominguez, the President of SciY. “This confirms that customers are looking for open, readily deployable full stack SDLs, and we are partnering with them to scale autonomous operations across sites and use cases.”

Chemspeed and SciY are vendor-agnostics divisions of Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR).

About Chemspeed

Chemspeed Technologies, a Bruker division, empowers scientists and engineers to accelerate discovery, development, and QC (including regulated markets) with modular robotics, automation platforms and standardized systems across the laboratory workflow. From single function benchtop systems to integrated, vendor agnostic self-driving labs, Chemspeed solutions address complex tasks in synthesis, compound management, sample preparation, formulation, and testing, and are designed for closed loop, AI-ready operations that improve data quality and productivity. For over 25 years, Chemspeed has served R&D and QC organizations in pharma & biotech, materials science, energy/battery, and consumer goods, and is headquartered in Switzerland. For more information, please visit: www.chemspeed.com

About SciY

SciY, a Bruker division, provides vendor‑agnostic digitalization and orchestration solutions that connect scientific instrumentation, automation hardware, and information systems across research, development, and GMP manufacturing. Our platform connects these systems and their data into a unified digital environment where information is ingested, standardized, re‑used and preserved according to FAIR principles. SciY combines expertise in data analysis, knowledge extraction, and automation with AI-powered experimentation to streamline traditionally time‑consuming processes. The result is an integrated, governed, and scalable environment to accelerate innovation, harmonize operations, de-risk scale-up and drive products to market faster with consistent quality. For more information, visit www.sciy.com.

Media Contact:

Markus Ziegler

Sr. Director and Head of Group Marketing, Bruker BioSpin

T: +49 172 3733531

E: info@sciy.com